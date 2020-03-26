La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lady love’ de Lou Rawls

Herrera en COPE
Cuando va asomando el fin de semana, seguimos con las canciones para el confinamiento en la canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lady love’ de Lou Rawls.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Corría el año 77 y un negrito de los que se dedicaba a hacer aquello que se llamaba el ‘jazz sin problemas' canta una deliciosa canción llamada ‘Lady Love’. Se decía entonces cuando escuchas a Lou Rawls ya lo has escuchado todo.
Aproximadamente unos 60 discos llegó a grabar Lou Rawls, 40 millones de discos vendidos y mucha, mucha, mucha clase para una mañana de jueves.
Lady love, your love is peaceful
Like the summer's breeze
My lady love, with love that's tender
As a baby's touch
You give me all of the things
That I need so much
You're my world, lady love
Lady love, your love is cooling
Like the winter snow
My lady love, with love that's cozy
As a fire's glow
And I keep on needing you, girl
A little more and more
And I thank you, my lady love
You know, it's not easy to keep love flowing smooth
People are people and they all have their moods
But it's so nice just to have someone like you
Who wants a smooth and easy thing
And all the good times that it brings
My lady love, you've been with me
Through all of my ups and downs
My lady love, I once was lost
But now with you I'm found
You got the love I need
And I want to stay around
Heaven sent you down, my lady love
Let me tell you that it's not easy to keep love flowing smooth
You know, people are people, they all have their moods
But it's so nice just to have someone like you
Who wants a smooth and easy thing
And all the good times and the joy that it brings
My lady love, you've been with me
Through all of my ups and downs
And my crazy turn-arounds
My lady love, you got the love I need
So stay around
Heaven sent my lady love
Lady love, sweet lady love
You are so good to me
Lady love, like a warm summer breeze
(So glad I found my lady love, lady love)
(so glad I found my lady love, lady love)
