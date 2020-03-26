La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lady love’ de Lou Rawls

Cuando va asomando el fin de semana, seguimos con las canciones para el confinamiento en la canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lady love’ de Lou Rawls.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Corría el año 77 y un negrito de los que se dedicaba a hacer aquello que se llamaba el ‘jazz sin problemas' canta una deliciosa canción llamada ‘Lady Love’. Se decía entonces cuando escuchas a Lou Rawls ya lo has escuchado todo.

Aproximadamente unos 60 discos llegó a grabar Lou Rawls, 40 millones de discos vendidos y mucha, mucha, mucha clase para una mañana de jueves.

Letra de la canción ‘Lady love’ de Lou Rawls

Lady love, your love is peaceful

Like the summer's breeze

My lady love, with love that's tender

As a baby's touch

You give me all of the things

That I need so much

You're my world, lady love

Lady love, your love is cooling

Like the winter snow

My lady love, with love that's cozy

As a fire's glow

And I keep on needing you, girl

A little more and more

And I thank you, my lady love

You know, it's not easy to keep love flowing smooth

People are people and they all have their moods

But it's so nice just to have someone like you

Who wants a smooth and easy thing

And all the good times that it brings

My lady love, you've been with me

Through all of my ups and downs

My lady love, I once was lost

But now with you I'm found

You got the love I need

And I want to stay around

Heaven sent you down, my lady love

Let me tell you that it's not easy to keep love flowing smooth

You know, people are people, they all have their moods

But it's so nice just to have someone like you

Who wants a smooth and easy thing

And all the good times and the joy that it brings

My lady love, you've been with me

Through all of my ups and downs

And my crazy turn-arounds

My lady love, you got the love I need

So stay around

Heaven sent my lady love

Lady love, sweet lady love

You are so good to me

Lady love, like a warm summer breeze

(So glad I found my lady love, lady love)

(so glad I found my lady love, lady love)

