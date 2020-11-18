La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:09
Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ una de las canciones con las peores críticas que se recuerdfe: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 1968 un joven Bobby Goldsboro grabó esta canción de Bobby Rusell llamada ‘Honey’. Ese pop inofensivo, se dijo en su día. Bueno, una historia lacrimógena, algunos dijeron que era la peor canción de la historia. Bueno, no haga usted caso a críticos pedantes y déjese llevar por esta cierta ternura mañanera.
See the tree, how big it's grown
But friend, it hasn't been too long, it wasn't big
I laughed at her and she go mad
The first day that she planted it, was just a twig
Then the first snow came
And she ran up to brush the snow away so it wouldn't die
Came running in, all excited
Slipped and almost hurt herself and I laughed till I cried
She was always young at heart, kind of dumb and kind of smart
And I loved her so
And I surprised her with a puppy
Kept me awake all Christmas Eve two years ago
And it would sure embarrass her when I came in from working late
'Cause I would know
That she'd been sitting there and crying
Over some sad and silly late late show
And honey, I miss you and I'm being good
And I'd love to be with you if only I could
She wrecked the car and she was sad
And so afraid that I'd be mad, but what the heck
Though I pretended hard to be
Guess you could say she saw through me and hugged my neck
I came home unexpectedly
And caught her crying needlessly in the middle of the day
And it was in the early spring, when flowers
Bloom and robins sing
She went away
And Honey, I miss you and I'm being good
And I'd love to be with you if only I could
One day while I was not at home
While she was there and all alone, the angles came
Now all I have is memories of Honey
And I wake up nights and call her name
Now my life's an empty stage
Where Honey lived and Honey played
And love grew up
And a small cloud passes overhead
And cries down on the flower bed that Honey loved
