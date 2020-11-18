La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro

Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ una de las canciones con las peores críticas que se recuerdfe: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro.

En el año 1968 un joven Bobby Goldsboro grabó esta canción de Bobby Rusell llamada ‘Honey’. Ese pop inofensivo, se dijo en su día. Bueno, una historia lacrimógena, algunos dijeron que era la peor canción de la historia. Bueno, no haga usted caso a críticos pedantes y déjese llevar por esta cierta ternura mañanera.

Letra de la canción ‘Honey’ de Boby Goldsboro

See the tree, how big it's grown

But friend, it hasn't been too long, it wasn't big

I laughed at her and she go mad

The first day that she planted it, was just a twig

Then the first snow came

And she ran up to brush the snow away so it wouldn't die

Came running in, all excited

Slipped and almost hurt herself and I laughed till I cried

She was always young at heart, kind of dumb and kind of smart

And I loved her so

And I surprised her with a puppy

Kept me awake all Christmas Eve two years ago

And it would sure embarrass her when I came in from working late

'Cause I would know

That she'd been sitting there and crying

Over some sad and silly late late show

And honey, I miss you and I'm being good

And I'd love to be with you if only I could

She wrecked the car and she was sad

And so afraid that I'd be mad, but what the heck

Though I pretended hard to be

Guess you could say she saw through me and hugged my neck

I came home unexpectedly

And caught her crying needlessly in the middle of the day

And it was in the early spring, when flowers

Bloom and robins sing

She went away

And Honey, I miss you and I'm being good

And I'd love to be with you if only I could

One day while I was not at home

While she was there and all alone, the angles came

Now all I have is memories of Honey

And I wake up nights and call her name

Now my life's an empty stage

Where Honey lived and Honey played

And love grew up

And a small cloud passes overhead

And cries down on the flower bed that Honey loved

