La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

Empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford.

“Es la historia de una canción…

El gran Harry Nilsson escribió este 'Everybody's talking' hace muchos años y hay muchas versiones de todas ellas, pero me traigo esta de una maravillosa cantante de rithm & blues norteamericana llamada Randy Crawford y acompañada esa leyenda por otra leyenda, también igual de elegante, Joe Sample, un excelente pianista de jazz fusión

Letra de la canción ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

Everybody's talking at me

I don't hear a word they're saying

Only the echoes of my mind

People stopping, staring

I can't see their faces

Only the shadows of their eyes

I'm going where the sun keeps shining

Through the pouring rain

Going where the weather suits my clothes

Banking off of the northeast winds

Sailing on a summer breeze

And skipping over the ocean like a stone

I'm going where the sun keeps shining

Through the pouring rain

Going where the weather suits my clothes

Banking off of the northeast winds

Sailing on a summer breeze

And skipping over the ocean like a stone

Everybody's talking at me

Can't hear a word they're saying

Only the echoes of my mind

I won't let you leave my love behind

No, I won't let you leave

I won't let you leave my love behind