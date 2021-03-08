La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

Herrera en COPE
2021-03-08
Empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford.
“Es la historia de una canción…
El gran Harry Nilsson escribió este 'Everybody's talking' hace muchos años y hay muchas versiones de todas ellas, pero me traigo esta de una maravillosa cantante de rithm & blues norteamericana llamada Randy Crawford y acompañada esa leyenda por otra leyenda, también igual de elegante, Joe Sample, un excelente pianista de jazz fusión
Everybody's talking at me
I don't hear a word they're saying
Only the echoes of my mind
People stopping, staring
I can't see their faces
Only the shadows of their eyes
Everybody's talking at me
Can't hear a word they're saying
Only the echoes of my mind
I won't let you leave my love behind
No, I won't let you leave
I won't let you leave my love behind
