    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    El gran Harry Nilsson escribió este 'Everybody's talking' hace muchos años y hay muchas versiones de todas ellas, pero me traigo esta de una maravillosa cantante de rithm & blues norteamericana llamada Randy Crawford y acompañada esa leyenda por otra leyenda, también igual de elegante, Joe Sample, un excelente pianista de jazz fusión

    Letra de la canción ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

    Everybody's talking at me
    I don't hear a word they're saying
    Only the echoes of my mind

    People stopping, staring
    I can't see their faces
    Only the shadows of their eyes

    I'm going where the sun keeps shining
    Through the pouring rain
    Going where the weather suits my clothes

    Banking off of the northeast winds
    Sailing on a summer breeze
    And skipping over the ocean like a stone

    I'm going where the sun keeps shining
    Through the pouring rain
    Going where the weather suits my clothes

    Banking off of the northeast winds
    Sailing on a summer breeze
    And skipping over the ocean like a stone

    Everybody's talking at me
    Can't hear a word they're saying
    Only the echoes of my mind

    I won't let you leave my love behind
    No, I won't let you leave
    I won't let you leave my love behind

