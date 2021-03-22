COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Una canción que escribió Elton John con la letra deBernie Taupin sobre un veterano de guerra de Vietnam, Diego, que viajaba España para escapar de las heridas dejadas por la guerra para vivir una vida normal.

    Y de esa canción me he traído la versión única, incomparable, deliciosa del puertorriqueño José Feliciano

    Daniel viajará esta noche en un avión

    Puedo ver las luces traseras rojas que se dirigen a España

    Dicen que España es bonita, aunque nunca he estado...

    Letra de la canción ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano

    Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane
    I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain
    Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye
    God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes

    They say Spain is pretty though I've never been
    Well Daniel says it's the best place that he's ever seen
    Oh and he should know, he's been there enough
    Lord I miss Daniel, oh I miss him so much

    Daniel my brother you are older than me
    Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won't heal
    Your eyes have died but you see more than I
    Daniel you're a star in the face of the sky

    Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane
    I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain
    Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye
    God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes
    Oh God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes

