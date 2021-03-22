La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 07:45
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Una canción que escribió Elton John con la letra deBernie Taupin sobre un veterano de guerra de Vietnam, Diego, que viajaba España para escapar de las heridas dejadas por la guerra para vivir una vida normal.
Y de esa canción me he traído la versión única, incomparable, deliciosa del puertorriqueño José Feliciano
Daniel viajará esta noche en un avión
Puedo ver las luces traseras rojas que se dirigen a España
Dicen que España es bonita, aunque nunca he estado...
Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane
I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain
Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye
God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes
They say Spain is pretty though I've never been
Well Daniel says it's the best place that he's ever seen
Oh and he should know, he's been there enough
Lord I miss Daniel, oh I miss him so much
Daniel my brother you are older than me
Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won't heal
Your eyes have died but you see more than I
Daniel you're a star in the face of the sky
Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane
I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain
Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye
God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes
Oh God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes
