La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross

Empezamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En una ocasión Diana Ross fue con sus hijas a ver al grupo ‘Chic’ y le gustó tanto a las niñas que ella le encargó a Bernard Edwards y Nile Rodgers la producción de su nuevo disco. Hicieron este : ‘I’m comming out’ (‘Estoy saliendo’), bueno que la comunidad LGTB utilizo como parte de su himno salir del armario cosa que no le hacía demasiada gracia Diana Ross .
I'm coming out
I'm coming
I'm coming out
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
There's a new me coming out
And I just had to live
And I want to give
I'm completely positive
I think this time around
I am gonna do it
Like you never do it
Like you never knew it
Oh, I'll make it through
The time has come for me
To break out of the shell
I have to shout
That I'm coming out
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
I've got to show the world
All that I want to be
And all my billities
There's so much more to me
Somehow, I have to make them
Just understand
I got it well in hand
And, oh, how I've planned
I'm spreadin' love
There's no need to fear
And I just feel so glad
Every time I hear
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
