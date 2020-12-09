La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love you”’ de Billy Squire

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Inauguramos la Navidad con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Estos días mi equipo me lo suplica, está todo el día enviándome mensajes, ¿cuándo vas a empezar a poner cosas navideñas? Bueno, por qué no hacerlo ya por ejemplo hoy con eso que dice Billy Squire, que la Navidad es el tiempo ideal para decir “te quiero”.
La Navidad es el momento de decir “te quiero”
Compartid la alegría, la risa y el buen humor
Y la sensación de que va a durar todo el año
Historia de canciones que llegarán con sabor a Navidad
Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
Share the joys of laughter and good cheer
Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
And a feeling that will last all through the year
On the corner carolers are singing
There's a touch of magic in the air
From grownup to minor no one could be finer
Times are hard but no one seems to care
Christmas Eve and all the world is watching
Santa guides his reindeer through the dark
From rooftop to chimney, from Harlem to Bimini
They will find a way into your heart
Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
Share the joys of laughter and good cheer
Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
And a feeling that will last all through the year
Just outside the window snow is falling
But here beside the fire we share the glow
Of moonlight and brandy, sweet talk and candy
Sentiments that everyone should know
Memories of the year that lays behind us
Wishes for the year that's yet to come
And it stands to reason that good friends in season
Make you feel that life has just begun
Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
Share the joys of laughter and good cheer
Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
And a feeling that will last all through the year
So when spirits grow lighter
And hopes are shinin' brighter
Then you know that Christmas time is here
