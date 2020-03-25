La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’ de Barry White

Canciones para el confinamiento por el coronavirus en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’ de Barry White.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Póngase en aquel año 1974, era el tercer disco que este hombre publicaba con gran éxito. Un hombre llamado Barry White, un barítono atronador que un buen día, cuando tenía 14 años, despertó y amaneció con esa voz y le dijo a su madre: "¿que me está pasando?", y mami le repuso: "que te has hecho un hombre Barry, ¡a ver si le sacas partido!". ¡Y vaya si se lo sacó! los 58 años que vivió. Murió muy joven de una enfermedad renal

Esta fue una de las grandes canciones de aquel disco que le dio éxito literalmente mundial: ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’

Chica solo sé que cada vez que estás cerca siento el cambio

Algo se mueve, grito tu nombre ahora

Nena no es ninguna mentira

Hay cosas a las que no me puedo acostumbrar

Una de ellas es no poder tener suficiente tu amor

Letra de la canción ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’ De Barry White

I've heard people say that

Too much of anything is not good for you, baby

(Oh no) but I don't know about that

There's many times that we've loved

We've shared love and made love

It doesn't seem to me like it's enough

There's just not enough of it

There's just not enough

Oh oh, babe

My darling I, can't get enough of your love babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know why

I can't get enough of your love babe

Oh, some things I can't get used to

No matter how I try

Just like the more you give, the more I want

And baby, that's no lie

Oh no, babe

Tell me, what can I say?

What am I gonna do?

How should I feel when everything is you?

What kind of love is this that you're givin' me?

Is it in your kiss or just because you're sweet?

Girl, all I know is every time you're here

I feel the change

Something moves

I scream your name

Do what you got to do

Darling, I, can't get enough of your love babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why

I can't get enough of your love babe

Oh no, babe

Girl, if only I could make you see

And make you understand

Girl, your love for me is all I need

And more than I can stand

Oh well, babe

How can I explain all the things I feel?

You've given me so much

Girl, you're so unreal

Still I keep loving you

More and more each time

Girl, what am I gonna do

Because you blow my mind

I get the same old feeling every time you're here

I feel the change

Something moves

I scream your name

Do what you got to do

Darling, I, can't get enough of your love babe

Oh no, babe

Baby, it didn't take all of my life to find you

But you can believe it's gonna take the rest of my life to keep you

Oh no, babe

I can't get enough of your love babe

Yeah, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why

Can't get enough of your love babe

Oh my darling I, can't get enough of your love babe

Oh babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know why

I can't get enough of your love babe

Oh darling I can't get enough of your love babe

