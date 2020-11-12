COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Actualizado 08:07

    Esta mañana de jueves, Carlos Herrera nos anima a bailar con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Oigan, miren… ante la desventura sobrepongámonos. Si usted está ahora solo o sola, quizá en buena compañía en el baño, dándose los últimos toques en un atasco… olvídese de todo. Hágame caso, suba el volumen y póngase a bailar ahora que nadie le ve

    ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summer

    Letra de la canción ‘Bad girls’ de Donna Summ

    Bad girls

    Talking about the sad girls

    Sad girls

    Talking About bad girls, yeah

    See them out on the street at night, walkin'

    Picking up on all kinds of strangers

    If the price is right

    You can't score if you're pocket's tight

    But you want a good time

    You ask yourself who they are

    Like everybody else, they come from near and far

    Bad girls

    Talking about the sad girls

    Sad girls

    Talking About bad girls, yeah

    Friday night and the strip is hot

    Sun's gone down and they're out to trot

    Spirit's high and legs look hot

    Do you wanna get down?

    Now don't you ask yourself who they are?

    Like everybody else, they wanna be a star

    Now you and me we're both the same

    But you call yourself by different names

    Now your mama won't like it when she finds out

    That her girl is out at night

    Street talkin', street walkin'

    Hey, mister, have you got a dime?

    Mister, do you want to spent some time? Oh, yeah

    I got what you want, you got what I need

    I'll be your baby, come and spend it on me

    Sad Girls, you such a dirty bad girl

    Beep-Beep uh uh

    You bad girl you sad girl

    you such a dirty bad girl

    Beep-Beep uh uh

