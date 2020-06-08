La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I almost had a wakness’ de Elvis Costello con The Brodsky Quartet

Herrera en COPE
Un éxito para la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I almost had a wakness’ de Elvis Costello con The Brodsky Quartet
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hace ya unos cuantos años Elvis Costello tuvo la idea de crear un disco bastante atrevido ‘Cartas a Julieta’ (The Juliette letters) y lo realizó con el cuarteto The Brodsky Quartet, cuarteto de cuerda que ha colaborado con McCarteney y mucha más gente y el resultado fue este ‘Casi tuve una debilidad’ (‘I almost had a wakness’)
‘I almost had a wakness’ , ¡Ay, casi, casi tuve una debilida’. El siempre fascinante Elvis Costello en la historia de una canción.
Thank you for the flowers
I threw them on the fire
And I burned the photographs that you had enclosed
GOD they were ugly children
So you’re the little bastard of that brother of mine
Trying to trick a poor old woman
‘Til I almost had a weakness
Last week Cousin Florence
Bit your Uncle Joe
Hit him on the forehead with a knife and a fork
(She) said that he looked like the devil
Then she said… «pass the vinegar,» I’m beginning to think
(That) I’m the only one who hasn’t taken to the drinking of it
Though I almost had a weakness
It pains me to mention
These delicate concerns
While I have to tolerate you family jewels
I really musn’t grumble
(‘Cause) when I die the cats and dogs will jump up and down
And you little swines will get nothing
Though I almost had a weakness
