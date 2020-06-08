La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I almost had a wakness’ de Elvis Costello con The Brodsky Quartet

Un éxito para la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I almost had a wakness’ de Elvis Costello con The Brodsky Quartet

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace ya unos cuantos años Elvis Costello tuvo la idea de crear un disco bastante atrevido ‘Cartas a Julieta’ (The Juliette letters) y lo realizó con el cuarteto The Brodsky Quartet, cuarteto de cuerda que ha colaborado con McCarteney y mucha más gente y el resultado fue este ‘Casi tuve una debilidad’ (‘I almost had a wakness’)

‘I almost had a wakness’ , ¡Ay, casi, casi tuve una debilida’. El siempre fascinante Elvis Costello en la historia de una canción.

Letra de la canción : ‘I almost had a wakness’ de Elvis Costello con The Brodsky Quartet

Thank you for the flowers

I threw them on the fire

And I burned the photographs that you had enclosed

GOD they were ugly children

So you’re the little bastard of that brother of mine

Trying to trick a poor old woman

‘Til I almost had a weakness

Last week Cousin Florence

Bit your Uncle Joe

Hit him on the forehead with a knife and a fork

(She) said that he looked like the devil

Then she said… «pass the vinegar,» I’m beginning to think

(That) I’m the only one who hasn’t taken to the drinking of it

Though I almost had a weakness

It pains me to mention

These delicate concerns

While I have to tolerate you family jewels

I really musn’t grumble

(‘Cause) when I die the cats and dogs will jump up and down

And you little swines will get nothing

Though I almost had a weakness