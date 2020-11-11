La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

Seguimos con el country en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los años 60 ‘The Driffters’ grabaron una una pieza en la que venían a decir: haz lo que quieras toda la tarde, pero por favor baby guárdame el último baile.

En el 79 hizo una versión country bluegrass mi adorada Emmylou Harris.

Baila con las chicas que quieras, la que te eche el ojo

Aabrázala todo lo fuerte que seas capaz

Y sonríe las durante toda la canción

Pero, cariño, guárdame el último baile para mí…

Letra de la canción ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

You can dance

Every dance with the girl who gives you the eye

Let her hold you tight

You can smile

Every smile for the girl who'd like to treat you right

'Neath the pale moonlight

But don't forget who's takin' you home

And in who's arms you're gonna be

Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

Oh, I know

That the music's fine like sparklin' wine

Go and have your fun

Dance and sing

But while we're apart

Don't give your heart to anyone

And don't forget who's takin' you home

And in who's arms you're gonna be

Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

You can dance

Go and carry on till the night is gone

And it's time to go

If she asks

If you're all alone, can she take you home

You must tell her no

And don't forget who's takin' you home

And in who's arms you're gonna be

Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

And don't forget who's takin' you home

And in who's arms you're gonna be

Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

