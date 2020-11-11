La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:02
Seguimos con el country en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por los años 60 ‘The Driffters’ grabaron una una pieza en la que venían a decir: haz lo que quieras toda la tarde, pero por favor baby guárdame el último baile.
En el 79 hizo una versión country bluegrass mi adorada Emmylou Harris.
Baila con las chicas que quieras, la que te eche el ojo
Aabrázala todo lo fuerte que seas capaz
Y sonríe las durante toda la canción
Pero, cariño, guárdame el último baile para mí…
You can dance
Every dance with the girl who gives you the eye
Let her hold you tight
You can smile
Every smile for the girl who'd like to treat you right
'Neath the pale moonlight
But don't forget who's takin' you home
And in who's arms you're gonna be
Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
Oh, I know
That the music's fine like sparklin' wine
Go and have your fun
Dance and sing
But while we're apart
Don't give your heart to anyone
And don't forget who's takin' you home
And in who's arms you're gonna be
Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
You can dance
Go and carry on till the night is gone
And it's time to go
If she asks
If you're all alone, can she take you home
You must tell her no
And don't forget who's takin' you home
And in who's arms you're gonna be
Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
And don't forget who's takin' you home
And in who's arms you're gonna be
Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson
En directo