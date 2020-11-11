La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

COPE

    Seguimos con el country en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por los años 60 ‘The Driffters’ grabaron una una pieza en la que venían a decir: haz lo que quieras toda la tarde, pero por favor baby guárdame el último baile.

    En el 79 hizo una versión country bluegrass mi adorada Emmylou Harris.

    Baila con las chicas que quieras, la que te eche el ojo

    Aabrázala todo lo fuerte que seas capaz

    Y sonríe las durante toda la canción

    Pero, cariño, guárdame el último baile para mí…

    Letra de la canción ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

    You can dance
    Every dance with the girl who gives you the eye
    Let her hold you tight
    You can smile
    Every smile for the girl who'd like to treat you right
    'Neath the pale moonlight

    But don't forget who's takin' you home
    And in who's arms you're gonna be

    Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

    Oh, I know
    That the music's fine like sparklin' wine
    Go and have your fun
    Dance and sing
    But while we're apart
    Don't give your heart to anyone

    And don't forget who's takin' you home
    And in who's arms you're gonna be
    Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

    You can dance
    Go and carry on till the night is gone
    And it's time to go
    If she asks
    If you're all alone, can she take you home
    You must tell her no

    And don't forget who's takin' you home
    And in who's arms you're gonna be
    Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
    And don't forget who's takin' you home
    And in who's arms you're gonna be
    Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me

