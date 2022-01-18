La canción del día de Herrera: "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" de Stephen Bishop

Es la historia de una canción... Un cantautor californiano de los 70 que era la apreciación más exacta de la palabra clase, elegancia: Stephen Bishop y este "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" ('Guárdalo para un día que llueva').

Well she's kinda pretty

Drives a big car too

And when I hold her in my arms

I never know what to do

She's got everything she needs

What does she need me for

Just a crazy fool comin' back for more

And I know she's no good

Can't blame her but I know I should

Everybody says-a watch out boy

She'll break your heart like it was a toy

You better save it for a rainy day

You better save it for a rainy day

Well I'd leave in a minute if I only could

But when she touches me

It makes me feel so good

My heart's in her hand this is sure a mess

There's no way I say "no"

When she says "yes, yes, yes!"

Take me, shake me and tell me this ain't a dream

Everybody says-a watch out boy

She'll break your heart like it was a toy

You better save it for a rainy day

You better save it for a rainy day

Save it for a rainy day

You better save it for a rainy day

You better (save it) save it for a rainy day

You better (save it) save it for a rainy day

(Oh, I'm talking to you)

You better (save it) save it for a rainy day

(Ah, yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)

You better (save it) save it for a rainy day

(Ah-ah, yeah yeah I'm talking to you)