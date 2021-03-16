La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

Herrera en COPE
Una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson.
“Es la historia de una canción…
El poderosísimo George Benson en 1979 con esta inolvidable ‘Balada de amor’ (‘Love ballad’)
Cuantísima clase en aquel disco ‘Living inside your love’, era su 17º álbum. George Benson dándonos en el 79 tantísima clase y calidad.
I have never been so much in love, in love before
What a difference how true love made in my life
So nice and so right
Lovers come and then lovers go That’s what the people say
Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care
And what we have is much more than they can see
Oh baby, woah yeah
I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in love
I’m in love with you, girl
I say love, I never knew that a touch
Could mean, could mean so much
What a difference and when we walk hand in hand
I feel, I feel so real
Lovers come and then lovers go, that’s what the people say
Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care
And what we have is much more than they can see
Oh, yeah
