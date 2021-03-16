COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    El poderosísimo George Benson en 1979 con esta inolvidable ‘Balada de amor’ (‘Love ballad’)

    Cuantísima clase en aquel disco ‘Living inside your love’, era su 17º álbum. George Benson dándonos en el 79 tantísima clase y calidad.

    Letra de la canción ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

    I have never been so much in love, in love before
    What a difference how true love made in my life
    So nice and so right
    Lovers come and then lovers go That’s what the people say
    Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care
    And what we have is much more than they can see
    And what we have is much more than they can see
    Baby, what we have is much more than they see
    Oh baby, woah yeah
    I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in love
    I’m in love with you, girl
    I say love, I never knew that a touch
    Could mean, could mean so much
    What a difference and when we walk hand in hand
    I feel, I feel so real
    Lovers come and then lovers go, that’s what the people say
    Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care
    And what we have is much more than they can see
    Yes, what we have is much more than they can see
    And what we have is much more than they can see
    Oh, yeah

