La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

Una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

El poderosísimo George Benson en 1979 con esta inolvidable ‘Balada de amor’ (‘Love ballad’)

Cuantísima clase en aquel disco ‘Living inside your love’, era su 17º álbum. George Benson dándonos en el 79 tantísima clase y calidad.

Letra de la canción ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

I have never been so much in love, in love before

What a difference how true love made in my life

So nice and so right

Lovers come and then lovers go That’s what the people say

Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care

And what we have is much more than they can see

And what we have is much more than they can see

Baby, what we have is much more than they see

Oh baby, woah yeah

I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in love

I’m in love with you, girl

I say love, I never knew that a touch

Could mean, could mean so much

What a difference and when we walk hand in hand

I feel, I feel so real

Lovers come and then lovers go, that’s what the people say

Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care

And what we have is much more than they can see

Yes, what we have is much more than they can see

And what we have is much more than they can see

Oh, yeah

