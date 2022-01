La canción del día de Herrera: "Hungry Heart" de Bruce Springsteen

Es la historia de una canción... 1980, 'The River' (El Río) Bruce Springsteen en su gran momento. En realidad había compuesto este primer single de aquel disco, el "Hungry Heart" para Los Ramones, pero Jon Landau, el productor del disco, le dijo, 'déjate de tonterías, quédate con la canción que va a ser todo un éxito'. ¡Y vaya si lo fue!

Got a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack

I went out for a ride and I never went back

Like a river that don't know where it's flowing

I took a wrong turn and I just kept going

Everybody's got a hungry heart

Everybody's got a hungry heart

Lay down your money and you play your part

Everybody's got a h-h-hungry heart

Oh

I met her in a Kingstown bar

We fell in love, I knew it had to end

We took what we had and we ripped it apart

Now here I am down in Kingstown again

Everybody's got a hungry heart

Everybody's got a hungry heart

Lay down your money and you play your part

Everybody's got a h-h-hungry heart

La-la-la-la-la-la, oh yeah

La-la-la-la-la-la

Everybody needs a place to rest

Everybody wants to have a home

Don't make no difference what nobody says

Ain't nobody like to be alone

Everybody's got a hungry heart

Everybody's got a hungry heart

Lay down your money and you play your part

Everybody's got a h-h-hungry heart

Oh yeah

(Everybody's got a hungry heart)

(Lay down your money and you play your part)

Oh yeah

(Everybody's got a hungry heart)

La-la-la-la-la-la

Ooh yeah

La-la-la-la-la-la