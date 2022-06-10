COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Feels So Good" de Chuck Mangione

    Es la historia de una canción... En el 77 (1977) el smooth jazz, eljazz pop tuvo una cumbre en el fiscorno -que es como la trompeta-, del grandioso Chuck Mangione con este "Feels So Good".


    Letra de "Feels So Good" de Chuck Mangione

    There's no place for me to hide

    The thoughts of all the time I cried

    And felt this pain

    That I have known

    Because I needed just to hear

    That special something

    And then one day

    You just appear

    You said "hello"

    "Let's make love along the way"

    Your name is music to my heart

    I'll always really love you

    Feel so good when I'm with you

    I can't believe you love me too

    With you it feels like it should feel

    With you it feels so good



