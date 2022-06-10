La canción del día de Herrera: "Feels So Good" de Chuck Mangione

Es la historia de una canción... En el 77 (1977) el smooth jazz, eljazz pop tuvo una cumbre en el fiscorno -que es como la trompeta-, del grandioso Chuck Mangione con este "Feels So Good".





Letra de "Feels So Good" de Chuck Mangione

There's no place for me to hide

The thoughts of all the time I cried

And felt this pain

That I have known

Because I needed just to hear

That special something

And then one day

You just appear

You said "hello"

"Let's make love along the way"

Your name is music to my heart

I'll always really love you

Feel so good when I'm with you

I can't believe you love me too

With you it feels like it should feel

With you it feels so good







