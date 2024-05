Juanma Castaño se rinde al Real Madrid tras una nueva remontada épica: "Para rato"

May 4, 2024, Madrid, Spain: Luka Modric (R) of Real Madrid CF and Jose Ignacio Fernandez Iglesias, known as Nacho Fernandez (L) of Real Madrid CF in action during the 2023/2024 La Liga EA Sports week 34 football match between Real Madrid CF and Cadiz CF at Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Final score: Real Madrid CF 3:0 Cadiz CF. (Credit Image: © Federico Titone/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)