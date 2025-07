El último encierro de San Fermín, con toros de Miura, es el más rápido del año y deja cuatro heridos, ninguno con cornada

ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press / Cordon Press

July 8, 2025, Pamplona, Navarre, Spain: People take part in the traditional 'encierro' (bull-run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain on July 08, 2025. The bull-running fiesta is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city's patron saint. Visitors from all over the world attend the festival. Many of them physically participate in the highlight event - the running of the bulls, or encierro - where they attempt to outrun the animals along a route through the narrow streets of Pamplona's old city. (Credit Image: © Ruben Albarran/ZUMA Press Wire)