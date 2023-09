Ayuda a los afectados por el terremoto de Marruecos a través de Cáritas Burgos

Talat N'yaquoub (Morocco), 11/09/2023.- Rubble from damaged buildings following a powerful earthquake in the village of Talat N'Yaaqoub, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 12 September 2023. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed more than 2,800 people, damaging buildings from villages and towns in an area stretching from the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to the country's Interior Ministry. Morocco's King Mohammed VI on 09 September declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Marruecos) EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA