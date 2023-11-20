MÚSICA
Luis del Val: "Frank Sinatra nos despidió en Nueva York"
El periodista, escritor y colaborador de Herrera nos cuenta cuál es su canción favorita
MÁLAGA
Luis del Val nos confiesa que recuerda una navidades cuando sus hijos todavía estaban solteros en Nueva York. 'Cuando ya regresábamos camino del aeropuerto, el conductor puso la canción New York, New York y nos dijo muy amablemente que Frank nos daba la despedida'.
Desde entonces siempre que escucha "New York, New York" cantada por Frank Sinatra, Luis recuerda esas navidades.
LETRA
Start spreadin' the news
I'm leavin' today
I want to be a part of it
New York, New York
I'm leavin' today
I want to be a part of it
New York, New York
These vagabond shoes
Are longing to stray
Right through the very heart of it
New York, New York
Are longing to stray
Right through the very heart of it
New York, New York
I want to wake up
In a city that doesn't sleep
And find I'm king of the hill
Top of the heap
In a city that doesn't sleep
And find I'm king of the hill
Top of the heap
These little-town blues
Are melting away
I'll make a brand new start of it
In old New York
Are melting away
I'll make a brand new start of it
In old New York
If I can make it there
I'll make it
Anywhere
It's up to you
New York, New York
I'll make it
Anywhere
It's up to you
New York, New York
New York, New York
I want to wake up in a city
That never sleeps
I want to wake up in a city
That never sleeps
And find I'm A number one
Top of the list
King of the hill
A number one
Top of the list
King of the hill
A number one
These little town blues
Are melting away
I'm gonna make a brand new start of it
In old New York
Are melting away
I'm gonna make a brand new start of it
In old New York
And if I can make it there
I'm gonna make it anywhere
It's up to you
New York, New York
I'm gonna make it anywhere
It's up to you
New York, New York
New York
Etiquetas
