Luis del Val: "Frank Sinatra nos despidió en Nueva York"

El periodista, escritor y colaborador de Herrera nos cuenta cuál es su canción favorita

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 00:35

Luis del Val nos confiesa que recuerda una navidades cuando sus hijos todavía estaban solteros en Nueva York. 'Cuando ya regresábamos camino del aeropuerto, el conductor puso la canción New York, New York y nos dijo muy amablemente que Frank nos daba la despedida'.

Desde entonces siempre que escucha "New York, New York" cantada por Frank Sinatra, Luis recuerda esas navidades.

LETRA

Start spreadin' the newsI'm leavin' todayI want to be a part of itNew York, New York
These vagabond shoesAre longing to strayRight through the very heart of itNew York, New York
I want to wake upIn a city that doesn't sleepAnd find I'm king of the hillTop of the heap
These little-town bluesAre melting awayI'll make a brand new start of itIn old New York
If I can make it thereI'll make itAnywhereIt's up to youNew York, New York
New York, New YorkI want to wake up in a cityThat never sleeps
And find I'm A number oneTop of the listKing of the hillA number one
These little town bluesAre melting awayI'm gonna make a brand new start of itIn old New York
And if I can make it thereI'm gonna make it anywhereIt's up to youNew York, New York
New York


