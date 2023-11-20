Luis del Val: "Frank Sinatra nos despidió en Nueva York"

Luis del Val nos confiesa que recuerda una navidades cuando sus hijos todavía estaban solteros en Nueva York. 'Cuando ya regresábamos camino del aeropuerto, el conductor puso la canción New York, New York y nos dijo muy amablemente que Frank nos daba la despedida'.

Desde entonces siempre que escucha "New York, New York" cantada por Frank Sinatra, Luis recuerda esas navidades.

LETRA

Start spreadin' the news

I'm leavin' today

I want to be a part of it

New York, New York

These vagabond shoes

Are longing to stray

Right through the very heart of it

New York, New York

I want to wake up

In a city that doesn't sleep

And find I'm king of the hill

Top of the heap

These little-town blues

Are melting away

I'll make a brand new start of it

In old New York

If I can make it there

I'll make it

Anywhere

It's up to you

New York, New York

New York, New York

I want to wake up in a city

That never sleeps

And find I'm A number one

Top of the list

King of the hill

A number one

These little town blues

Are melting away

I'm gonna make a brand new start of it

In old New York

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

And if I can make it there

I'm gonna make it anywhere

It's up to you

New York, New York

New York



