El cantante David DeMaría nos cuenta cuál es su canción favorita
El tema que ha elegido es "Hold the line" del grupo Toto que su hijo le pide constantemente
David nos cuenta que últimamente cuando lleva a su hijo el colegio en el coche, le suele pedir canciones de grandes bandas, 'me pide Level 42, o canciones de Tears for Fears y ahora especialmente, me pide el tema "Hold the line" de Toto'.
LETRA
It's not in the way that you hold me
It's not in the way you say you care
It's not in the way you've been
Treating my friends
It's not in the way that you stay till the end
It's not in the way you look
Or the things that you say that you do
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
It's not in the words that you told me
It's not in the way you say you're mine
It's not in the way that you came back to me
It's not in the way that
Your love set me free
It's not in the way you look
Or the things that you say that you do
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
It's not in the words that you told me
It's not in the way you say you're mine
It's not in the way that you came back to me
It's not in the way that
Your love set me free
It's not in the way you look
Or the things that you say that you do
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
-Love isn't always on time-
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
-Love isn't always, love isn't always on time-
Hold the line
Love isn't always on time
Love isn't always on time
Love isn't always on time
Love isn't always on time
