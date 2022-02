Alcaraz: "Quiero que se me conozca como Carlos Alcaraz y no como el sucesor de Rafa Nadal"

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ - 14.02.2022: RIO OPEN 2022 - Juan Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in dispute with Jaume Munar (ESP) on the Guga Kuerten court, for the first round of the Rio Open 2022, held at the Jockey Club Brasileiro, which takes place from February 12 to 20, this Monday (14), in Rio de Janeiro, RJ. (Photo: Celso Pupo/Fotoarena/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 37546788