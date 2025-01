Laia Sanz abandona por primera vez un Dakar tras accidentarse en la primera etapa

EFE

Bisha (Saudi Arabia), 03/01/2025.- Spanish driver Laia Sanz and Italian co-driver Maurizio Gerini drive their Century CR6-T for the Century Racing Factory Team during the Prologue of the 2025 Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, 03 January 2025. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/Gerard Laurenssen