Bernard Hinault: "Me parece difícil que se corra el Tour en julio"

July 19, 2019 - Pau, France: Deceunick - Quickstep rider Julian Alaphilippe with former cyclist champion Bernard Hinault, five time winner of the Tour de France. Alaphilippe, extended his lead in the Tour de France and retained the yellow jersey with a stunning victory on stage 13 time trial. He completed the 27km course in a time of 35 minutes flat, beating second-placed Geraint Thomas by 14 seconds to extend his lead in yellow to 86 seconds. Alaphilippe's victory in yellow was fitting as the Tour celebrated the 100th birthday of the maillot jaune, first awarded to the Tour's leading rider on this day in 1919. (Stefano Sirotti/Contacto)Stefano SirottiEuropa Press