Una perra sobrevive tras recibir 17 disparos de bala y se convierte en una estrella de Instagram

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
sábado, 14 de septiembre 2019
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
COPE.es
Tiempo de lectura: 3'
Actualizado 18:08
Maggie tiene 5 años, es ciega, tiene una oreja mutilada y 17 heridas de bala por todo su cuerpo, vestigios de sus primeros años de vida. Maggie nació en el Líbano y fue allí donde sus ángeles de la guarda la encontraron en muy malas condiciones encadenada, embarazada y abandonada a su suerte.
Y la suerte se puso de su lado el año pasado, cuando la organización benéfica de animales con sede en Reino Unido, Wild At Heart, alertada por una petición vía redes sociales, se encargó de su rescate y su posterior recuperación.
“Who else has that Friday feeling?!?!” -Maggie #partyanimal • • • Happy Fri-YAY! What are your weekend plans? Me and the girls are going walkies and working on a new project! • • • #bemoremaggie #rescuedogsofinstagram #lifeofdogs #blinddog #blinddogs #blinddogsofinstagram #rescuedogsofig #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinsta #rescuedogsrule #bighug #netflixdogstory #netflixdogs #dogsofsocal #dogsofig #muttsofinsta #differentlyabled #wildatheartfoundation #dogsarefamily #freehugs #bestwoof #rescuedogsuk
Una publicación compartida de Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog) el
Varias cirugías y unos cuantos tratamientos después, Maggie logró salir adelante, demostrando una fortaleza y una capacidad de superación que terminaron por encandilar a Kasey Carlin, una joven voluntaria, de 25 años, que la adoptó y se la llevó a vivir a Brighton, Inglaterra.
“Yesterday I got to travel to London to visit @wild_at_heart_foundation pop up shop! I met so many nice people and got so many great cuddles! Then I went on a walk through the streets of London and met even more kind people! I don’t think the Londoners were used to seeing wonky dogs like me as EVERYONE wanted to say hello or know my story! I made sure to give them cuddles and wag my tail to show them how cool rescue dogs like me can be!” -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • We did have a truly lovely time in London on Sunday. I got to meet more of the @wild_at_heart_foundation team and Maggie got a brand new candy floss collar and lead from @barclondon and of course there were plenty of biscuits to be eaten. Afterwards we went for a walk around Covent Gardens. While we watched the street performers Maggie attracted crowds of her own. Her unusual appearance always manages to attract attention, and her wagging tail and kindness always wins over their affection! �� • • • #cuteandfluffy #fluffynotfat #fluffypuppies #ibelieveindog #wildatheartfoundation #rescuedoglove #rescueddogsofinstagram #rescuedogmom #goldendogs #puppycuteness #cutepuppypics #cuddlepuppy #puppycuddles #dogsoflondon #dogs_of_instagram #dogselfie #blinddogsseewiththeirhearts #disableddogs #furbabiesarethebest #furbabies #furbabiesofinstagram #furbabiesrescue #dogloverstagram #dogloversofig #ilovemydog #doggolove #pupperlove #bestwoof #bestwoofs
Una publicación compartida de Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog) el
Desde entonces, han pasado muchas cosas buenas en la vida de Maggie. Consiguió un hogar, una familia que cuida de ella y la adora, se hizo estrella en Instagram (con más de 250 mil seguidores), y, por si eso fuera poco, recientemente recibió el título de perro de terapia registrado.
Unfortunately I (Momma K) am a bit busy with work tonight so didn’t have time to ask Maggie her thoughts on today’s photo. I love reading your comments so how about tonight we turn the tables. I’d like you to caption this post of Maggie and her sister Mishka and write your caption in the comments below! �� #bemoremaggie • • • Fur sister Mishka -@theadventuresofmishka • • • • • #rescuedogsofinstagram #dogsoftampa #dogsoftheuk #rescuedogsarethebest #dogsofrhodeisland #dogsofraleigh #rescuedogsrule #dogsofsandiego #dogsofsanfrancisco #rescuedogsofig #dogsofsweden #rescuedogsofinsta #dogsofscotland #rescuedogsarethebest #dogsofatlanta #dogsofalabama #rescuedogmom #rescuedoglife #happydoggy #happydoggo #dogsofbuffalo #dogsofbrooklyn #dogsofcalifornia #dogsofcolumbus #adoptdogs #furbabys #furbabies�� #dogsofdublin #dogsofedinburgh
Una publicación compartida de Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog) el
Ahora, Maggie visita residencias, hospitales y universidades como perro de apoyo en terapias, y, también, acompaña a Kasey a las múltiples charlas motivacionales en las que su historia sirve de ejemplo para educar e inspirar a otros a hacer el bien.
Etiquetas