Un colaborador de Risto insulta a Sánchez en 'Todo es Mentira' y la respuesta de Aguirre les deja a cuadros

Athens (Greece), 17/09/2021.- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L), at the EUMed9 Summit, in Athens, Greece, 17 September 2021. The agenda of the Summit, which acquires special geopolitical weight, includes security challenges in the Mediterranean that endanger stability in the region, potential new crises, such as the threat of migration flows after the latest developments in Afghanistan. (Afganistán, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/YIANNIS KOLESIDISYIANNIS KOLESIDIS