Israel da 24 horas para evacuar a más de un millón de palestinos del norte de Gaza

October 12, 2023, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Smoke billows during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8