Egipto descubre tres nuevas tumbas bajo la sombra de las pirámides de Guiza

KEF01. Giza (Egypt), 04/05/2019.- An Egyptian archaeologist works on a sarcophagus at the site of an ancient an old Kingdom cemetery that was uncovered at the south-eastern side of Giza Plateau, Giza, Egypt, 04 May 2019. An Egyptian Archaeological Mission discovered part of an Old Kingdom cemetery during excavations carried out at the south-eastern side of Giza Plateau. The team uncovered several Old Kingdom tombs and burial shafts but the oldest one to be discovered is a limestone family tomb from the fifth dynasty (circa 2500 B.C.) which retains some of its inscriptions and scenes. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQIKHALED ELFIQI