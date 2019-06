Un crucero choca con un barco turístico en Venecia sin dejar heridos graves

Venice (Italy), 02/06/2019.- The removal and towing operations of the tourist boat 'River Countess' involved in the collision in the port of Venice, Italy, 02 June 2019. The cruise ship SMC Opera smashed into a dock located on the Giudecca canal in Venice this morning. Tugs could not maintain control of the MSC cruise ship as it struck the dock and then struck the stern of the 'River Countess' tourist boat which was docked. Four people were taken to the hospital, according to reports. (Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLAANDREA MEROLA