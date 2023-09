Koh Samui (Thailand), 11/09/2023.- A building in the Koh Samui prison complex where Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo is currently being held, on Koh Samui island, southern Thailand, 11 September 2023. Thai police arrested 29-year-old Spanish national Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, charged with killing Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and other parts in the sea. (España, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI