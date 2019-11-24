ABC

      10 canciones de Queen que debes escuchar

      Se cumplen 28 años de la muerte de Freddy Mercury 

      Freddie Mercury durante la gira Magic Tour en uno de sus conciertos en Londres

      Freddie Mercury durante la gira 'Magic Tour' en uno de sus conciertos en Londres (CORDON PRESS)

      Pilar Abad Queipo
      @pilarabad

      Redactora

      Actualizado 10:18

      En el aniversario de la muerte del cantante de QueenFreddie Mercury que fallecía el 24 de noviembre de 1991, recordamos las mejores canciones de esta banda que si no has escuchado alguna vez, deberías hacerlo ya. #FreddieMercury #Queen #FreddieMercuryForever

      Son 10 canciones que resumen la trayectoria de uno de los grandes cantantes y compositores de la historia musical. 

      Sin olvidarnos de 'Barcelona', el tema que compuso el propio Mercury y que tuvo la oportunidad de enseñárselo a Montserrat Caballé. Desde ese momentos, ambos trabajaron juntos en la canción que se convertiría en el himno de los Juegos Olímpicos de Barccelona 92. Sin embargo, el repentino fallecmiento del cantante, impidió interpretar la canción junto a Caballé en la inauguración de los Juegos; aunque sí tuvieron ocasión de cantarla juntos en 1987.

      Freddie Mercury y Montserrat Caballé en La Nit de Barcelona en 1988 interpretando Barcelona

      Freddie Mercury y Montserrat Caballé en 'La Nit' de Barcelona en 1988 interpretando 'Barcelona' (EFE)

      ‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’

      Letra de ‘Bohemian Rahpsody’

      Mama, just killed a man
      Put a gun against his head
      Pulled my trigger, now he's dead
      Mama, life had just begun
      But now I've gone and thrown it all away

      Mama, ooh
      Didn't mean to make you cry
      If I'm not back again this time tomorrow
      Carry on, carry on
      As if nothing really matters

      Too late, my time has come
      Sends shivers down my spine
      Body's aching all the time
      Goodbye everybody, I've got to go
      Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

      Mama, ooh
      I don't want to die
      I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all

      ‘DON'T STOP ME NOW’

      Letra de la canción ‘Don’t stop me now’

      Tonight, I'm gonna have myself a real good time
      I feel alive and the world I'll turn it inside out, yeah
      And floating around in ecstasy
      So don't stop me now don't stop me
      'Cause I'm having a good time, having a good time

      I'm a shooting star, leaping through the sky
      Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity
      I'm a racing car, passing by like Lady Godiva
      I'm gonna go, go, go
      There's no stopping me

      I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah
      Two hundred degrees
      That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit
      I'm traveling at the speed of light
      I wanna make a supersonic man out of you

      Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time
      I'm having a ball
      Don't stop me now
      If you wanna have a good time, just give me a call
      Don't stop me now ('cause I'm having a good time)
      Don't stop me now (yes, I'm havin' a good time)
      I don't want to stop at all

      Yeah, I'm a rocket ship on my way to Mars
      On a collision course
      I am a satellite, I'm out of control
      I am a sex machine, ready to reload
      Like an atom bomb about to
      Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh explode

      I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah
      Two hundred degrees
      That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit
      I'm traveling at the speed of light
      I wanna make a supersonic woman of you

      Don't stop me, don't stop me
      Don't stop me, hey, hey, hey
      Don't stop me, don't stop me
      Ooh ooh ooh, I like it
      Don't stop me, don't stop me
      Have a good time, good time
      Don't stop me, don't stop me, ah
      Oh yeah
      Alright

      Oh, I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah
      Two hundred degrees
      That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit
      I'm traveling at the speed of light
      I wanna make a supersonic man out of you

      Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time
      I'm having a ball
      Don't stop me now
      If you wanna have a good time (wooh)
      Just give me a call (alright)
      Don't stop me now ('cause I'm having a good time, yeah yeah)
      Don't stop me now (yes, I'm havin' a good time)
      I don't want to stop at all

      La da da da daah
      Da da da haa
      Ha da da ha ha haaa
      Ha da daa ha da da aaa
      Ooh ooh ooh

      ‘WE WILL ROCK YOU’

      Letra de ‘We will rock you’

      Buddy, you're a boy, make a big noise
      Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday
      You got mud on your face, you big disgrace
      Kicking your can all over the place, singin'

      We will, we will rock you
      We will, we will rock you

      Buddy, you're a young man, hard man
      Shouting in the street, gonna take on the world someday
      You got blood on your face, you big disgrace
      Waving your banner all over the place

      We will, we will rock you, sing it!
      We will, we will rock you, yeah

      Buddy, you're an old man, poor man
      Pleading with your eyes, gonna get you some peace someday
      You got mud on your face, big disgrace
      Somebody better put you back into your place, do it!

      We will, we will rock you, yeah, yeah, come on
      We will, we will rock you, alright, louder!
      We will, we will rock you, one more time
      We will, we will rock you

      ‘ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST’

      Letra de ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

      Oh, let's go

      Steve walks warily down the street
      With the brim pulled way down low
      Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet,
      Machine guns ready to go

      Are you ready, hey, are you ready for this?
      Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?
      Out of the doorway the bullets rip
      To the sound of the beat

      Another one bites the dust
      Another one bites the dust
      And another one gone, and another one gone
      Another one bites the dust
      Hey, I'm gonna get you, too
      Another one bites the dust

      How do you think I'm going to get along
      Without you when you're gone?
      You took me for everything that I had
      And kicked me out on my own

      Are you happy, are you satisfied?
      How long can you stand the heat?
      Out of the doorway the bullets rip
      To the sound of the beat

      Another one bites the dust
      Another one bites the dust
      And another one gone, and another one gone
      Another one bites the dust
      Hey, I'm gonna get you, too
      Another one bites the dust

      Hey
      Oh take it
      Bite the dust
      Kinda dusty!
      Hey
      Another one bites the dust
      Another one bites the dust oww
      Another one bites the dust hey hey
      Another one bites the dust eh eh

      Oh shoot out
      There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man
      And bring him to the ground
      You can beat him, you can cheat him
      You can treat him bad and leave him when he's down

      But I'm ready, yes, I'm ready for you
      I'm standing on my own two feet
      Out of the doorway the bullets rip
      Repeating to the sound of the beat oh yeah

      Another one bites the dust
      Another one bites the dust
      And another one gone, and another one gone
      Another one bites the dust
      Hey, I'm gonna get you, too
      Another one bites the dust

      Oh shoot out, hey hey, all right

      ‘WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS'

      Letra de ‘We are the champions’

      I've paid my dues
      Time after time
      I've done my sentence
      But committed no crime
      And bad mistakes
      I've made a few
      I've had my share of sand kicked in my face
      But I've come through

      We are the champions, my friends
      And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end
      We are the champions
      We are the champions
      No time for losers
      'Cause we are the champions of the world

      I've taken my bows
      And my curtain calls
      You brought me fame and fortune and everything that goes with it
      I thank you all

      But it's been no bed of roses
      No pleasure cruise
      I consider it a challenge before the whole human race
      And I ain't gonna lose

      We are the champions, my friends
      And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end
      We are the champions
      We are the champions
      No time for losers
      'Cause we are the champions of the world

      We are the champions, my friends
      And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end
      We are the champions
      We are the champions
      No time for losers
      'Cause we are the champions

      ‘I WANT TO BREAK FREE'

      Letra de ‘I Want to Break Free’

      I want to break free
      I want to break free
      I want to break free from your lies
      You're so self satisfied I don't need you
      I've got to break free
      God knows, God knows I want to break free

      I've fallen in love
      I've fallen in love for the first time
      And this time I know it's for real
      I've fallen in love, yeah
      God knows, God knows I've fallen in love

      It's strange but it's true, yeah
      I can't get over the way you love me like you do
      But I have to be sure
      When I walk out that door
      Oh, how I want to be free, baby
      Oh, how I want to be free
      Oh, how I want to break free

      But life still goes on
      I can't get used to living without, living without
      Living without you by my side
      I don't want to live alone, hey
      God knows, got to make it on my own

      So baby can't you see

      I've got to break free
      I've got to break free
      I want to break free, yeah
      I want, I want, I want, I want to break free

      ’SOMEBODY TO LOVE’

      Letra de ‘Somebdoy to love’

      Can anybody find me somebody to love?

      Ooh, each morning I get up I die a little
      Can barely stand on my feet
      (Take a look at yourself) Take a look in the mirror and cry (and cry)
      Lord, what you're doing to me (yeah yeah)
      I have spent all my years in believing you
      But I just can't get no relief, Lord!
      Somebody (somebody) ooh somebody (somebody)
      Can anybody find me somebody to love?

      I work hard (he works hard) every day of my life
      I work 'til I ache in my bones
      At the end (at the end of the day)
      I take home my hard earned pay all on my own
      I get down (down) on my knees (knees)
      And I start to pray
      'Til the tears run down from my eyes
      Lord, somebody (somebody), ooh somebody
      (Please) can anybody find me somebody to love?

      Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I try
      But everybody wants to put me down
      They say I'm going crazy
      They say I got a lot of water in my brain
      Ah, got no common sense
      I got nobody left to believe in
      Yeah yeah yeah yeah

      Oh, Lord
      Ooh somebody, ooh somebody
      Can anybody find me somebody to love?
      (Can anybody find me someone to love)

      Got no feel, I got no rhythm
      I just keep losing my beat (you just keep losing and losing)
      I'm OK, I'm alright (he's alright, he's alright)
      I ain't gonna face no defeat (yeah yeah)
      I just gotta get out of this prison cell
      One day (someday) I'm gonna be free, Lord!

      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love love love
      Find me somebody to love
      Find me somebody to love
      Somebody somebody somebody somebody
      Somebody find me
      Somebody find me somebody to love
      Can anybody find me somebody to love?
      (Find me somebody to love)
      Ooh
      (Find me somebody to love)
      Find me somebody, somebody (find me somebody to love) somebody, somebody to love
      Find me, find me, find me, find me, find me
      Ooh, somebody to love (Find me somebody to love)
      Ooh (find me somebody to love)
      Find me, find me, find me somebody to love (find me somebody to love)
      Anybody, anywhere, anybody find me somebody to love love love!
      Somebody find me, find me love

      'UNDER PRESSURE'

      Letras de ‘Under Pressure’

      Mmm num ba de
      Dum bum ba be
      Doo buh dum ba beh beh

      Pressure pushing down on me
      Pressing down on you, no man ask for
      Under pressure that burns a building down
      Splits a family in two
      Puts people on streets

      Um ba ba be

      Um ba ba be
      De day da
      Ee day da, that's okay

      It's the terror of knowing what the world is about
      Watching some good friends screaming
      "Let me out!"
      Pray tomorrow gets me higher
      Pressure on people, people on streets

      Day day de mm hm
      Da da da ba ba
      Okay
      Chipping around, kick my brains around the floor
      These are the days it never rains but it pours
      Ee do ba be
      Ee da ba ba ba
      Um bo bo
      Be lap
      People on streets
      Ee da de da de
      People on streets
      Ee da de da de da de da

      It's the terror of knowing what the world is about
      Watching some good friends screaming
      'Let me out'
      Pray tomorrow gets me higher, high
      Pressure on people, people on streets

      Turned away from it all like a blind man
      Sat on a fence but it don't work
      Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn
      Why, why, why?
      Love, love, love, love, love
      Insanity laughs under pressure we're breaking

      Can't we give ourselves one more chance?
      Why can't we give love that one more chance?
      Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love
      Give love, give love, give love, give love, give love?

      'Cause love's such an old fashioned word
      And love dares you to care for
      The people on the edge of the night
      And love (people on streets) dares you to change our way of
      Caring about ourselves
      This is our last dance
      This is our last dance
      This is ourselves under pressure
      Under pressure
      Pressure

      'RADIO GA GA' 

      Letra de ‘Radio Ga Ga’

      I'd sit alone and watch your light
      My only friend through teenage nights
      And everything I had to know
      I heard it on my radio

      You gave them all those old time stars
      Through wars of worlds invaded by Mars
      You made 'em laugh, you made 'em cry
      You made us feel like we could fly (radio)

      So don't become some background noise
      A backdrop for the girls and boys
      Who just don't know or just don't care
      And just complain when you're not there

      You had your time, you had the power
      You've yet to have your finest hour
      Radio (radio)

      All we hear is radio ga ga
      Radio goo goo
      Radio ga ga
      All we hear is radio ga ga
      Radio blah blah
      Radio, what's new?
      Radio, someone still loves you

      We watch the shows, we watch the stars
      On videos for hours and hours
      We hardly need to use our ears
      How music changes through the years

      Let's hope you never leave old friend
      Like all good things on you we depend
      So stick around 'cause we might miss you
      When we grow tired of all this visual

      You had your time, you had the power
      You've yet to have your finest hour
      Radio (radio)

      All we hear is radio ga ga
      Radio goo goo
      Radio ga ga
      All we hear is radio ga ga
      Radio goo goo
      Radio ga ga
      All we hear is radio ga ga
      Radio blah blah
      Radio, what's new?
      Someone still loves you

      Radio ga ga
      Radio ga ga
      Radio ga ga

      You had your time, you had the power
      You've yet to have your finest hour
      Radio (radio)

      'KILLER QUEEN'

      Letra de ‘Killer Queen’

      She keeps her Moet et Chandon
      In her pretty cabinet
      "Let them eat cake", she says
      Just like Marie Antoinette
      A built-in remedy
      For Khrushchev and Kennedy
      At anytime an invitation
      You can't decline

      Caviar and cigarettes
      Well versed in etiquette
      Extraordinarily nice

      She's a Killer Queen
      Gunpowder, gelatine
      Dynamite with a laser beam
      Guaranteed to blow your mind
      Anytime

      Recommended at the price
      Insatiable an appetite
      Wanna try?

      To avoid complications
      She never kept the same address
      In conversation
      She spoke just like a baroness
      Met a man from China
      Went down to Geisha Minah
      Then again incidentally
      If you're that way inclined

      Perfume came naturally from Paris (naturally)
      For cars she couldn't care less
      Fastidious and precise

      She's a Killer Queen
      Gunpowder, gelatine
      Dynamite with a laser beam
      Guaranteed to blow your mind
      Anytime

      Drop of a hat she's as willing as
      Playful as a pussy cat
      Then momentarily out of action
      Temporarily out of gas
      To absolutely drive you wild, wild
      She's all out to get you

      She's a Killer Queen
      Gunpowder, gelatine
      Dynamite with a laser beam
      Guaranteed to blow your mind
      Anytime

      Recommended at the price
      Insatiable an appetite
      Wanna try?
      You wanna try

      'BARCELONA'

      Letra de ‘Barcelona’

      I had this perfect dream
      Un sueno me envolvio
      This dream was me and you
      Tal vez esta aqui
      I want all the world to see
      Un instinto me guiaba
      A miracle sensation
      My guide and inspiration
      Now my dream is slowly coming true
      The wind is a gentle breeze
      EI me hablo de ti
      The bells are ringing out
      EI canto vuela
      They're calling us together
      Guiding us forever
      Wish my dream would never go away

      Barcelona
      It was the first time that we met
      Barcelona
      How can I forget
      The moment that you stepped into the room
      You took my breath away

      Barcelona
      La musica vibro
      Barcelona
      Yella nos unio
      And if God is willing
      We will meet again
      Someday

      Let the songs begin
      Dejalo nacer
      Let the music play
      Ah
      Make the voices sing
      Nace un gran amor
      Start the celebration
      Ven a mi
      And cry
      Grita
      Come…

