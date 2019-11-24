10 canciones de Queen que debes escuchar

En el aniversario de la muerte del cantante de Queen, Freddie Mercury que fallecía el 24 de noviembre de 1991, recordamos las mejores canciones de esta banda que si no has escuchado alguna vez, deberías hacerlo ya. #FreddieMercury #Queen #FreddieMercuryForever

Son 10 canciones que resumen la trayectoria de uno de los grandes cantantes y compositores de la historia musical.

Sin olvidarnos de 'Barcelona', el tema que compuso el propio Mercury y que tuvo la oportunidad de enseñárselo a Montserrat Caballé. Desde ese momentos, ambos trabajaron juntos en la canción que se convertiría en el himno de los Juegos Olímpicos de Barccelona 92. Sin embargo, el repentino fallecmiento del cantante, impidió interpretar la canción junto a Caballé en la inauguración de los Juegos; aunque sí tuvieron ocasión de cantarla juntos en 1987.

Freddie Mercury y Montserrat Caballé en 'La Nit' de Barcelona en 1988 interpretando 'Barcelona' (EFE)

‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’

Letra de ‘Bohemian Rahpsody’

Mama, just killed a man

Put a gun against his head

Pulled my trigger, now he's dead

Mama, life had just begun

But now I've gone and thrown it all away

Mama, ooh

Didn't mean to make you cry

If I'm not back again this time tomorrow

Carry on, carry on

As if nothing really matters

Too late, my time has come

Sends shivers down my spine

Body's aching all the time

Goodbye everybody, I've got to go

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

Mama, ooh

I don't want to die

I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all

‘DON'T STOP ME NOW’

Letra de la canción ‘Don’t stop me now’

Tonight, I'm gonna have myself a real good time

I feel alive and the world I'll turn it inside out, yeah

And floating around in ecstasy

So don't stop me now don't stop me

'Cause I'm having a good time, having a good time

I'm a shooting star, leaping through the sky

Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity

I'm a racing car, passing by like Lady Godiva

I'm gonna go, go, go

There's no stopping me

I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah

Two hundred degrees

That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I'm traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic man out of you

Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time

I'm having a ball

Don't stop me now

If you wanna have a good time, just give me a call

Don't stop me now ('cause I'm having a good time)

Don't stop me now (yes, I'm havin' a good time)

I don't want to stop at all

Yeah, I'm a rocket ship on my way to Mars

On a collision course

I am a satellite, I'm out of control

I am a sex machine, ready to reload

Like an atom bomb about to

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh explode

I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah

Two hundred degrees

That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I'm traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic woman of you

Don't stop me, don't stop me

Don't stop me, hey, hey, hey

Don't stop me, don't stop me

Ooh ooh ooh, I like it

Don't stop me, don't stop me

Have a good time, good time

Don't stop me, don't stop me, ah

Oh yeah

Alright

Oh, I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah

Two hundred degrees

That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I'm traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic man out of you

Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time

I'm having a ball

Don't stop me now

If you wanna have a good time (wooh)

Just give me a call (alright)

Don't stop me now ('cause I'm having a good time, yeah yeah)

Don't stop me now (yes, I'm havin' a good time)

I don't want to stop at all

La da da da daah

Da da da haa

Ha da da ha ha haaa

Ha da daa ha da da aaa

Ooh ooh ooh

‘WE WILL ROCK YOU’

Letra de ‘We will rock you’

Buddy, you're a boy, make a big noise

Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday

You got mud on your face, you big disgrace

Kicking your can all over the place, singin'

We will, we will rock you

We will, we will rock you

Buddy, you're a young man, hard man

Shouting in the street, gonna take on the world someday

You got blood on your face, you big disgrace

Waving your banner all over the place

We will, we will rock you, sing it!

We will, we will rock you, yeah

Buddy, you're an old man, poor man

Pleading with your eyes, gonna get you some peace someday

You got mud on your face, big disgrace

Somebody better put you back into your place, do it!

We will, we will rock you, yeah, yeah, come on

We will, we will rock you, alright, louder!

We will, we will rock you, one more time

We will, we will rock you

‘ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST’

Letra de ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

Oh, let's go

Steve walks warily down the street

With the brim pulled way down low

Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet,

Machine guns ready to go

Are you ready, hey, are you ready for this?

Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?

Out of the doorway the bullets rip

To the sound of the beat

Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust

And another one gone, and another one gone

Another one bites the dust

Hey, I'm gonna get you, too

Another one bites the dust

How do you think I'm going to get along

Without you when you're gone?

You took me for everything that I had

And kicked me out on my own

Are you happy, are you satisfied?

How long can you stand the heat?

Out of the doorway the bullets rip

To the sound of the beat

Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust

And another one gone, and another one gone

Another one bites the dust

Hey, I'm gonna get you, too

Another one bites the dust

Hey

Oh take it

Bite the dust

Kinda dusty!

Hey

Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust oww

Another one bites the dust hey hey

Another one bites the dust eh eh

Oh shoot out

There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man

And bring him to the ground

You can beat him, you can cheat him

You can treat him bad and leave him when he's down

But I'm ready, yes, I'm ready for you

I'm standing on my own two feet

Out of the doorway the bullets rip

Repeating to the sound of the beat oh yeah

Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust

And another one gone, and another one gone

Another one bites the dust

Hey, I'm gonna get you, too

Another one bites the dust

Oh shoot out, hey hey, all right

‘WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS'

Letra de ‘We are the champions’

I've paid my dues

Time after time

I've done my sentence

But committed no crime

And bad mistakes

I've made a few

I've had my share of sand kicked in my face

But I've come through

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end

We are the champions

We are the champions

No time for losers

'Cause we are the champions of the world

I've taken my bows

And my curtain calls

You brought me fame and fortune and everything that goes with it

I thank you all

But it's been no bed of roses

No pleasure cruise

I consider it a challenge before the whole human race

And I ain't gonna lose

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end

We are the champions

We are the champions

No time for losers

'Cause we are the champions of the world

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end

We are the champions

We are the champions

No time for losers

'Cause we are the champions

‘I WANT TO BREAK FREE'

Letra de ‘I Want to Break Free’

I want to break free

I want to break free

I want to break free from your lies

You're so self satisfied I don't need you

I've got to break free

God knows, God knows I want to break free

I've fallen in love

I've fallen in love for the first time

And this time I know it's for real

I've fallen in love, yeah

God knows, God knows I've fallen in love

It's strange but it's true, yeah

I can't get over the way you love me like you do

But I have to be sure

When I walk out that door

Oh, how I want to be free, baby

Oh, how I want to be free

Oh, how I want to break free

But life still goes on

I can't get used to living without, living without

Living without you by my side

I don't want to live alone, hey

God knows, got to make it on my own

So baby can't you see

I've got to break free

I've got to break free

I want to break free, yeah

I want, I want, I want, I want to break free

’SOMEBODY TO LOVE’

Letra de ‘Somebdoy to love’

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

Ooh, each morning I get up I die a little

Can barely stand on my feet

(Take a look at yourself) Take a look in the mirror and cry (and cry)

Lord, what you're doing to me (yeah yeah)

I have spent all my years in believing you

But I just can't get no relief, Lord!

Somebody (somebody) ooh somebody (somebody)

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

I work hard (he works hard) every day of my life

I work 'til I ache in my bones

At the end (at the end of the day)

I take home my hard earned pay all on my own

I get down (down) on my knees (knees)

And I start to pray

'Til the tears run down from my eyes

Lord, somebody (somebody), ooh somebody

(Please) can anybody find me somebody to love?

Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I try

But everybody wants to put me down

They say I'm going crazy

They say I got a lot of water in my brain

Ah, got no common sense

I got nobody left to believe in

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Oh, Lord

Ooh somebody, ooh somebody

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

(Can anybody find me someone to love)

Got no feel, I got no rhythm

I just keep losing my beat (you just keep losing and losing)

I'm OK, I'm alright (he's alright, he's alright)

I ain't gonna face no defeat (yeah yeah)

I just gotta get out of this prison cell

One day (someday) I'm gonna be free, Lord!

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love love love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Somebody somebody somebody somebody

Somebody find me

Somebody find me somebody to love

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

(Find me somebody to love)

Ooh

(Find me somebody to love)

Find me somebody, somebody (find me somebody to love) somebody, somebody to love

Find me, find me, find me, find me, find me

Ooh, somebody to love (Find me somebody to love)

Ooh (find me somebody to love)

Find me, find me, find me somebody to love (find me somebody to love)

Anybody, anywhere, anybody find me somebody to love love love!

Somebody find me, find me love

'UNDER PRESSURE'

Letras de ‘Under Pressure’

Mmm num ba de

Dum bum ba be

Doo buh dum ba beh beh

Pressure pushing down on me

Pressing down on you, no man ask for

Under pressure that burns a building down

Splits a family in two

Puts people on streets

Um ba ba be

Um ba ba be

De day da

Ee day da, that's okay

It's the terror of knowing what the world is about

Watching some good friends screaming

"Let me out!"

Pray tomorrow gets me higher

Pressure on people, people on streets

Day day de mm hm

Da da da ba ba

Okay

Chipping around, kick my brains around the floor

These are the days it never rains but it pours

Ee do ba be

Ee da ba ba ba

Um bo bo

Be lap

People on streets

Ee da de da de

People on streets

Ee da de da de da de da

It's the terror of knowing what the world is about

Watching some good friends screaming

'Let me out'

Pray tomorrow gets me higher, high

Pressure on people, people on streets

Turned away from it all like a blind man

Sat on a fence but it don't work

Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn

Why, why, why?

Love, love, love, love, love

Insanity laughs under pressure we're breaking

Can't we give ourselves one more chance?

Why can't we give love that one more chance?

Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love

Give love, give love, give love, give love, give love?

'Cause love's such an old fashioned word

And love dares you to care for

The people on the edge of the night

And love (people on streets) dares you to change our way of

Caring about ourselves

This is our last dance

This is our last dance

This is ourselves under pressure

Under pressure

Pressure

'RADIO GA GA'

Letra de ‘Radio Ga Ga’

I'd sit alone and watch your light

My only friend through teenage nights

And everything I had to know

I heard it on my radio

You gave them all those old time stars

Through wars of worlds invaded by Mars

You made 'em laugh, you made 'em cry

You made us feel like we could fly (radio)

So don't become some background noise

A backdrop for the girls and boys

Who just don't know or just don't care

And just complain when you're not there

You had your time, you had the power

You've yet to have your finest hour

Radio (radio)

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio goo goo

Radio ga ga

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio blah blah

Radio, what's new?

Radio, someone still loves you

We watch the shows, we watch the stars

On videos for hours and hours

We hardly need to use our ears

How music changes through the years

Let's hope you never leave old friend

Like all good things on you we depend

So stick around 'cause we might miss you

When we grow tired of all this visual

You had your time, you had the power

You've yet to have your finest hour

Radio (radio)

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio goo goo

Radio ga ga

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio goo goo

Radio ga ga

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio blah blah

Radio, what's new?

Someone still loves you

Radio ga ga

Radio ga ga

Radio ga ga

You had your time, you had the power

You've yet to have your finest hour

Radio (radio)

'KILLER QUEEN'

Letra de ‘Killer Queen’

She keeps her Moet et Chandon

In her pretty cabinet

"Let them eat cake", she says

Just like Marie Antoinette

A built-in remedy

For Khrushchev and Kennedy

At anytime an invitation

You can't decline

Caviar and cigarettes

Well versed in etiquette

Extraordinarily nice

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

Guaranteed to blow your mind

Anytime

Recommended at the price

Insatiable an appetite

Wanna try?

To avoid complications

She never kept the same address

In conversation

She spoke just like a baroness

Met a man from China

Went down to Geisha Minah

Then again incidentally

If you're that way inclined

Perfume came naturally from Paris (naturally)

For cars she couldn't care less

Fastidious and precise

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

Guaranteed to blow your mind

Anytime

Drop of a hat she's as willing as

Playful as a pussy cat

Then momentarily out of action

Temporarily out of gas

To absolutely drive you wild, wild

She's all out to get you

She's a Killer Queen

Gunpowder, gelatine

Dynamite with a laser beam

Guaranteed to blow your mind

Anytime

Recommended at the price

Insatiable an appetite

Wanna try?

You wanna try

'BARCELONA'

Letra de ‘Barcelona’

I had this perfect dream

Un sueno me envolvio

This dream was me and you

Tal vez esta aqui

I want all the world to see

Un instinto me guiaba

A miracle sensation

My guide and inspiration

Now my dream is slowly coming true

The wind is a gentle breeze

EI me hablo de ti

The bells are ringing out

EI canto vuela

They're calling us together

Guiding us forever

Wish my dream would never go away

Barcelona

It was the first time that we met

Barcelona

How can I forget

The moment that you stepped into the room

You took my breath away

Barcelona

La musica vibro

Barcelona

Yella nos unio

And if God is willing

We will meet again

Someday

Let the songs begin

Dejalo nacer

Let the music play

Ah

Make the voices sing

Nace un gran amor

Start the celebration

Ven a mi

And cry

Grita

Come…