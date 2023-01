Emoción, gratitud e imágenes para la historia: la Iglesia se despide con un 'hasta siempre' de Benedicto XVI

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 05/01/2023.- The coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) is carried after the pontiff's funeral ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City, 05 January 2023. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on 31 December 2022 at his Vatican residence, at the age 95. (Papa) EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI