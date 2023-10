Los líderes de las Iglesias en Jerusalén, unidos en un llamamiento "por la paz y la reconciliación"

Gaza (---), 08/10/2023.- An aerial view shows people gathering near the destroyed Al-Aklouk Tower following Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, 08 October 2023. The air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, have killed over 300 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, according to Palestinian official sources. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER