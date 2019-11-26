ABC

    El homenaje de El Pulpo y Carlos Herrera a Tina Turner el día de su 80 cumpleaños en ‘Poniendo las calles’

    En la sección ‘La del Pulpo’ con la que cada mañana nos despiertan a buen ritmo con las mejores canciones

    Tiempo de lectura: 5Actualizado10:34

    Este martes Tina Turner cumple 80 años, la cantante estadounidense considerada como la ‘Reina del Rock’ vive apartada de la música tras más de 50 años de carrera profesional. Por eso, esta mañana en 'Poniendo las Calles’ han querido felicitarla de una manera especial Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ y Carlos Herrera en ‘La del Pulpo’ recordando algunas de sus mejores canciones contando curiosidades sobre ella.

    A las 5:49h de la mañana, las 4:49 horas en Canarias es el momento de darle ‘La del Pulpo’ a Carlos Herrera que está a punto de comenzar ‘Herrera en COPE’. Así empieza El Pulpo la sección en la que habla de Anna Mae Bullock más conocida como Tina Turner.

    Y en este homenaje a la cumpleañera empieza ‘El Pulpo’ hablando de la canción que hizo junto a Ike Turner, su marido, 'River Deep – Mountain High', con la producción de Phil Spector. Dice Spector, si ves su biografía, que sin duda alguna la mejor producción musical que ha hecho ha sido la de esta canción.

    Recuerda El Pulpo las palabras de Phil Spector al hablar de ‘River Deep-Mountain High’, una canción que superó al propio productor por la fuerza que se encontró “de una mujer con las piernas más largas que ha visto en su vida y con una fuerza que hacía y que eclipsaba a la otra estrella que era su marido Ike”.


     

    Letra de la canción 'River Deep - Mountain High' de Tina e Ike Turner

    When I was a little girl, I had a rag doll
    Only doll I've ever owned
    Now I love you just the way I loved that rag doll
    But only now my love has grown

    And it gets stronger in every way
    And it gets deeper, let me say
    And it gets higher day by day

    Do I love you, my oh my? Oh baby
    River deep, mountain high
    If I lost you would I cry
    Oh, how I love you, baby, baby, baby, baby

    When you were a young boy
    Did you have a puppy?
    That always followed you around
    Well, I'm gonna be as faithful as that puppy
    No, I'll never let you down

    'Cause it grows stronger like a river flows
    And it gets sweeter, baby and heaven knows
    And it gets sweeter, baby, as it grows

    Do I love you, my oh my? Oh baby
    River deep, mountain high
    If I lost you would I cry
    Oh, how I love you, baby, baby, baby, baby

    And it gets stronger in every way
    And it gets deeper, let me say
    And it gets higher day by day

    Do I love you, my oh my? Oh baby
    River deep, mountain high
    If I lost you would I cry
    Oh, how I love you, baby, baby, baby, baby

    I love you, baby, just like Robin loves to sing
    I love you, baby, like a flower loves the spring
    And I love you, baby, like a school boy loves his pet

    A pesar de haber vivido intensamente en los 80, sobre todo el reencuentro con la música en el 84 con grandes canciones, le pregunta Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ a Hererra: “¿qué canción te quedarías tú, la que definiese un poco a la trayectoria musical de Tina Turner?”.

    Y Hererra responde, “a mí la canción de 'Proud Mary' porque fue el aquella con la que yo descubría Tina Turner siendo un chaval. Me regalaron hace el disco una tía mía que me regalaba discos siempre, te la he nombrado muchas veces mi tía Paquita, y gracias a ella que no elegía ella los discos porque mi prima trabaja en una tienda de discos y le decía pues mira este le va a gustar.

    Y entonces así me regaló el 'Red Rose Speedway' de McCartney, el ‘Brown Sugar’ de los Rolling Stones… muchos discos que formaron parte de mi vida y uno de ellos era este de Tina Turner. Además alguno de 'Simon & Garfunkel' y tal y ya me enganché a Tina Turner a través del 'Proud Mary'".

    Mientras escuchamos la canción de fondo, cuenta ‘El Pulpo’ la versión que hizo fue fantástica pero hay algún que otro vídeo en Internet que se puede ver la interpretación de los programas de televisión dónde actúan en directo y como ella va gobernando la canción cómo va creciendo y cómo se va subiendo. Iba incluso con coro y hacía las coreografías junto a su marido, que le había la vida imposible a Tina Turner y de hecho ella se planteó dejar la música y alejarse de los escenarios. Afortunadamente no lo hizo.

    Letra de la canción 'Proud Mary'

    You know, every now and then
    I think you might like to hear something from us
    Nice and easy but there's just one thing
    You see, we never ever do nothing nice and easy
    We always do it nice and rough

    So we're gonna take the beginning of this song and do it easy
    Then we're gonna do the finish rough
    This is the way we do 'Proud Mary'
    And we're rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
    Listen to the story

    Left a good job in the city
    Working for the man every night and day
    And I never lost one minute of sleeping
    Worrying 'bout the way that things might have been

    Big wheel keep on turning
    Proud Mary keep on burning
    And we're rolling, rolling
    Rolling on the river

    Cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis
    I pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans
    But I never saw the good side of the city
    Until I hitched a ride on the riverboat queen

    Big wheel keep on turning
    Proud Mary keep on burning
    And we're rolling, rolling
    Rolling on the river
    Say, we're rolling, rolling
    Rolling on the river

    I left a good job in the city
    Working for the man every night and day
    And I never lost one minute of sleeping
    Worrying 'bout the way things might have been

    Big wheel keep on turning
    Proud Mary keep on burning
    Rolling, rolling
    Rolling on the river
    Say, we're rolling, rolling
    Rolling on the river, the river

    I cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis
    And I pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans
    But I never saw the good side of the city
    'Til I hitched a ride on the riverboat queen

    Big wheel keep on turning
    Proud Mary keep on burning
    And we're rolling, so we're rolling
    And we're rolling on the river
    I tell you, we're rolling, rolling
    We're rolling on the river

    If you come down to the river
    I bet you gonna find some people who live
    And you don't have to worry if you got no money
    People on the river are happy to give

    Big wheel keep on turning
    Proud Mary keep on burning
    And we're rolling and we're rolling
    And we're rolling on the river
    Tell me one more time
    (Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)

    Y ahora es el momento en el que El Pulpo recuerda una de las imitaciones que 'Martes y Trece' hizo de Tina Turner, uno de los momentos más cómicos y divertidos de la televisión.

    Tina Turner ha hecho de todo y lo ha hecho muy bien. Un fan de ella, que también la admira profundamente es Rod Stewart, y pudieron grabar juntos esta canción 'It takes two'. 

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HE1gmkPeZc

    Letra de la canción 'It takes two' de Tina Turner y Rod Stewart

    One can have a dream, baby
    Two can make a dream so real
    One can talk about being in love
    Two can see how it really feels

    One can wish upon a star
    Two can make a wish come true, yeah
    One can stand alone in the dark
    Two can make a light shine through

    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two

    One can have a broken heart
    living in misery
    Two can really ease the pain
    like a perfect remedy
    One can be alone in a bar
    like an island he's all alone
    Two can make just any place
    seem just like bein' at home

    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two
    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two
    Yeah
    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two, ha!

    One can go out to a movie
    looking for a special treat
    Two can make that single movie
    something really kind of sweet
    And one can take a walk in the moonlight
    thinking that's it's really nice
    But two lovers walking hand in hand
    is like adding just a pinch of spice

    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two
    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two
    Oh doo doo doo doo
    Oh doo doo doo doo
    Oh doo doo doo doo
    Oh
    It takes two, baby
    It takes two, baby
    just me and you
    You know it takes two, ha!
    It takes two, baby, yeah yeah
    Me and you, just me and you
    It takes two, baby

    Una mujer a la que Carlos Moreno 'El Pulpo' define como "una auténtica rockera, una auténtica loba en el escenario es una tía que además se lleva muy bien con todo el mundo"

    Ella vivía en Estados Unidos y está viviendo felizmente con sus hijos en Suiza. En 2013 se fue retirando poco a poco de los escenarios y de la vida pública y vive intensamente enamorada y tan tranquila en Suiza. Dice que la música para ella ha sido la historia más bonita de su vida.

