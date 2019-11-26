El homenaje de El Pulpo y Carlos Herrera a Tina Turner el día de su 80 cumpleaños en ‘Poniendo las calles’

Herrera en COPE
Este martes Tina Turner cumple 80 años, la cantante estadounidense considerada como la ‘Reina del Rock’ vive apartada de la música tras más de 50 años de carrera profesional. Por eso, esta mañana en 'Poniendo las Calles’ han querido felicitarla de una manera especial Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ y Carlos Herrera en ‘La del Pulpo’ recordando algunas de sus mejores canciones contando curiosidades sobre ella.
A las 5:49h de la mañana, las 4:49 horas en Canarias es el momento de darle ‘La del Pulpo’ a Carlos Herrera que está a punto de comenzar ‘Herrera en COPE’. Así empieza El Pulpo la sección en la que habla de Anna Mae Bullock más conocida como Tina Turner.
Y en este homenaje a la cumpleañera empieza ‘El Pulpo’ hablando de la canción que hizo junto a Ike Turner, su marido, 'River Deep – Mountain High', con la producción de Phil Spector. Dice Spector, si ves su biografía, que sin duda alguna la mejor producción musical que ha hecho ha sido la de esta canción.
Recuerda El Pulpo las palabras de Phil Spector al hablar de ‘River Deep-Mountain High’, una canción que superó al propio productor por la fuerza que se encontró “de una mujer con las piernas más largas que ha visto en su vida y con una fuerza que hacía y que eclipsaba a la otra estrella que era su marido Ike”.
When I was a little girl, I had a rag doll
Only doll I've ever owned
Now I love you just the way I loved that rag doll
But only now my love has grown
And it gets stronger in every way
And it gets deeper, let me say
And it gets higher day by day
Do I love you, my oh my? Oh baby
River deep, mountain high
If I lost you would I cry
Oh, how I love you, baby, baby, baby, baby
When you were a young boy
Did you have a puppy?
That always followed you around
Well, I'm gonna be as faithful as that puppy
No, I'll never let you down
'Cause it grows stronger like a river flows
And it gets sweeter, baby and heaven knows
And it gets sweeter, baby, as it grows
Do I love you, my oh my? Oh baby
River deep, mountain high
If I lost you would I cry
Oh, how I love you, baby, baby, baby, baby
And it gets stronger in every way
And it gets deeper, let me say
And it gets higher day by day
Do I love you, my oh my? Oh baby
River deep, mountain high
If I lost you would I cry
Oh, how I love you, baby, baby, baby, baby
I love you, baby, just like Robin loves to sing
I love you, baby, like a flower loves the spring
And I love you, baby, like a school boy loves his pet
A pesar de haber vivido intensamente en los 80, sobre todo el reencuentro con la música en el 84 con grandes canciones, le pregunta Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ a Hererra: “¿qué canción te quedarías tú, la que definiese un poco a la trayectoria musical de Tina Turner?”.
Y Hererra responde, “a mí la canción de 'Proud Mary' porque fue el aquella con la que yo descubría Tina Turner siendo un chaval. Me regalaron hace el disco una tía mía que me regalaba discos siempre, te la he nombrado muchas veces mi tía Paquita, y gracias a ella que no elegía ella los discos porque mi prima trabaja en una tienda de discos y le decía pues mira este le va a gustar.
Y entonces así me regaló el 'Red Rose Speedway' de McCartney, el ‘Brown Sugar’ de los Rolling Stones… muchos discos que formaron parte de mi vida y uno de ellos era este de Tina Turner. Además alguno de 'Simon & Garfunkel' y tal y ya me enganché a Tina Turner a través del 'Proud Mary'".
Mientras escuchamos la canción de fondo, cuenta ‘El Pulpo’ la versión que hizo fue fantástica pero hay algún que otro vídeo en Internet que se puede ver la interpretación de los programas de televisión dónde actúan en directo y como ella va gobernando la canción cómo va creciendo y cómo se va subiendo. Iba incluso con coro y hacía las coreografías junto a su marido, que le había la vida imposible a Tina Turner y de hecho ella se planteó dejar la música y alejarse de los escenarios. Afortunadamente no lo hizo.
You know, every now and then
I think you might like to hear something from us
Nice and easy but there's just one thing
You see, we never ever do nothing nice and easy
We always do it nice and rough
So we're gonna take the beginning of this song and do it easy
Then we're gonna do the finish rough
This is the way we do 'Proud Mary'
And we're rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
Listen to the story
Left a good job in the city
Working for the man every night and day
And I never lost one minute of sleeping
Worrying 'bout the way that things might have been
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we're rolling, rolling
Rolling on the river
Cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis
I pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans
But I never saw the good side of the city
Until I hitched a ride on the riverboat queen
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we're rolling, rolling
Rolling on the river
Say, we're rolling, rolling
Rolling on the river
I left a good job in the city
Working for the man every night and day
And I never lost one minute of sleeping
Worrying 'bout the way things might have been
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
Rolling, rolling
Rolling on the river
Say, we're rolling, rolling
Rolling on the river, the river
I cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis
And I pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans
But I never saw the good side of the city
'Til I hitched a ride on the riverboat queen
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we're rolling, so we're rolling
And we're rolling on the river
I tell you, we're rolling, rolling
We're rolling on the river
If you come down to the river
I bet you gonna find some people who live
And you don't have to worry if you got no money
People on the river are happy to give
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we're rolling and we're rolling
And we're rolling on the river
Tell me one more time
(Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)
Y ahora es el momento en el que El Pulpo recuerda una de las imitaciones que 'Martes y Trece' hizo de Tina Turner, uno de los momentos más cómicos y divertidos de la televisión.
Tina Turner ha hecho de todo y lo ha hecho muy bien. Un fan de ella, que también la admira profundamente es Rod Stewart, y pudieron grabar juntos esta canción 'It takes two'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HE1gmkPeZc
One can have a dream, baby
Two can make a dream so real
One can talk about being in love
Two can see how it really feels
One can wish upon a star
Two can make a wish come true, yeah
One can stand alone in the dark
Two can make a light shine through
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two
One can have a broken heart
living in misery
Two can really ease the pain
like a perfect remedy
One can be alone in a bar
like an island he's all alone
Two can make just any place
seem just like bein' at home
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two
Yeah
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two, ha!
One can go out to a movie
looking for a special treat
Two can make that single movie
something really kind of sweet
And one can take a walk in the moonlight
thinking that's it's really nice
But two lovers walking hand in hand
is like adding just a pinch of spice
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two
Oh doo doo doo doo
Oh doo doo doo doo
Oh doo doo doo doo
Oh
It takes two, baby
It takes two, baby
just me and you
You know it takes two, ha!
It takes two, baby, yeah yeah
Me and you, just me and you
It takes two, baby
Una mujer a la que Carlos Moreno 'El Pulpo' define como "una auténtica rockera, una auténtica loba en el escenario es una tía que además se lleva muy bien con todo el mundo".
Ella vivía en Estados Unidos y está viviendo felizmente con sus hijos en Suiza. En 2013 se fue retirando poco a poco de los escenarios y de la vida pública y vive intensamente enamorada y tan tranquila en Suiza. Dice que la música para ella ha sido la historia más bonita de su vida.