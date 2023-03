Expósito reconoce el problema que tiene con las rotondas y el coche: "Ni siquiera Fernando Alonso"

Sakhir (Bahrain), 05/03/2023.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (C), Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez (L) of Red Bull Racing and Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin (R) celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 05 March 2023. (Fórmula Uno, Bahrein) EFE/EPA/Ali Haider