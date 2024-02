Sanremo (Italy), 07/02/2024.- Sanremo Festival host and artistic director Amadeus (R), US actor John Travolta (C) and Italian showman Rosario Fiorello (L) in front of the Ariston theatre during the 74th Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2024. The music festival runs from 06 to 10 February 2024. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI