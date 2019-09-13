La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'On the Street Where You Live' de Willie Nelson

Le traigo a alguien singular, sugerente, que le pueda acompañar en este trance tan tremendo. Mire, este es uno de los artistas country, pero no solo country, más queridos. Willie Nelson es mucho más que un cantante de country.

Es un hombre que se atreve con todo, que ha cantado para quien se lo ha pedido, con quien se lo ha pedido, solidario, bondadoso, amigo de todos, artista idolatrado por sus seguidores y por aquellos que le hemos conocido en algún programa a los que ha tenido la deferencia de venir, en televisión, por ejemplo, con aquella guitarra rota que recuerdo de aquella simpatía natural, franqueza, agrado.

Este tejano que se atrevió con todo, también se atrevió con una canción que en el año 1956 triunfó en aquella comedia que todavía debe seguir por ahí dando vueltas llamada My Fair Lady.

Aquella calle en la que vives y lo mucho que me gusta pasear por ella. Nada me importa si puedo estar aquí, en la calle donde vives, Willie.

LETRA

I have often walked down this street before

But the pavement always stayed beneath my feet before

All at once am I several stories high

Knowing I'm on the street where you live

And are there lilac trees in the heart of town?

Can you hear a lark in any other part of town?

Does enchantment pour out of every door?

No it's just on the street where you live

And oh the towering feeling just to know

Somehow you are near

The overpowering feeling that any second

You may suddenly appear

People stop and stare they don't bother me

For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be

Let the time go by I don't care if I can be here

On the street where you live

And oh the towering feeling just to know

Somehow you are near

An overpowering feeling that any second

It may suddenly appear

People stop and stare baby they don't bother me

For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be

Let the time go by I won't care if I can be here

On the street where you live

People stop and stare baby they don't bother me

For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be

Let the time go by I won't care if I can be here

On the street where you live

Can be here

On the street where you live