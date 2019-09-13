La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'On the Street Where You Live' de Willie Nelson

Herrera en COPE
viernes, 13 de septiembre 2019
Le traigo a alguien singular, sugerente, que le pueda acompañar en este trance tan tremendo. Mire, este es uno de los artistas country, pero no solo country, más queridos. Willie Nelson es mucho más que un cantante de country.
Es un hombre que se atreve con todo, que ha cantado para quien se lo ha pedido, con quien se lo ha pedido, solidario, bondadoso, amigo de todos, artista idolatrado por sus seguidores y por aquellos que le hemos conocido en algún programa a los que ha tenido la deferencia de venir, en televisión, por ejemplo, con aquella guitarra rota que recuerdo de aquella simpatía natural, franqueza, agrado.
Este tejano que se atrevió con todo, también se atrevió con una canción que en el año 1956 triunfó en aquella comedia que todavía debe seguir por ahí dando vueltas llamada My Fair Lady.
Aquella calle en la que vives y lo mucho que me gusta pasear por ella. Nada me importa si puedo estar aquí, en la calle donde vives, Willie.
LETRA
I have often walked down this street before
But the pavement always stayed beneath my feet before
All at once am I several stories high
Knowing I'm on the street where you live
And are there lilac trees in the heart of town?
Can you hear a lark in any other part of town?
Does enchantment pour out of every door?
No it's just on the street where you live
And oh the towering feeling just to know
Somehow you are near
The overpowering feeling that any second
You may suddenly appear
People stop and stare they don't bother me
For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be
Let the time go by I don't care if I can be here
On the street where you live
And oh the towering feeling just to know
Somehow you are near
An overpowering feeling that any second
It may suddenly appear
People stop and stare baby they don't bother me
For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be
Let the time go by I won't care if I can be here
On the street where you live
People stop and stare baby they don't bother me
For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be
Let the time go by I won't care if I can be here
On the street where you live
Can be here
On the street where you live