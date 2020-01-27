ABC

Herrera en COPE

La historia del día

ESTAR INFORMADO

Great Blasket, la paradisíaca isla irlandesa que ofrece trabajo de abril a octubre con alguna sorpresa

La 'historia del día' en 'Herrera en COPE'

Audio

 

Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:24

Great Blasket es una isla remota de Irlanda, donde actualmente sólo hay un hotel, tres casas y una colonia de focas. A ella se accede en barcos turísticos.

A principios del siglo XX contaba con una pequeña comunidad agrícola y pesquera de unos 150 habitantes pero las duras condiciones de vida fueron desocupando progresivamente el territorio, hasta que fue abandonado en 1953.

 

Ahora, la isla ha vuelto a recobrar protagonismo gracias a un anuncio a través de Twitter que ha revolucionado las redes sociales.

 

 

 

Los dueños del hotel están buscado a dos personas para administrar esas instalaciones. Este trabajo sólo duraría seis meses, desde el 1 de abril hasta octubre de este año.

El alojamiento sería gratuito y la comida también. Una especie de vacaciones pagadas.

Miles de personas ya han presentado su solicitud a esta especie de “trabajo soñado”. Sin embargo, los interesados han de saber que esta paradisíaca isla, #GreatBlasketIsland, no cuenta con electricidad ni agua corriente.

Sólo dispone de un generador de emergencia para obtener la energía precisa para realizar algunas tareas básicas. Y estufas de leña para calentar las habitaciones en las noches más frías.

 

Tampoco se puede acceder a Internet por lo que la desconexión es total, pero ese pequeño fastidio se puede superar con un bucólico y placentero contacto con la naturaleza.

Es la ‘Historia del día’ en ‘Herrera en COPE’.

Etiquetas

Lo más

Lo último