Great Blasket, la paradisíaca isla irlandesa que ofrece trabajo de abril a octubre con alguna sorpresa

Great Blasket es una isla remota de Irlanda, donde actualmente sólo hay un hotel, tres casas y una colonia de focas. A ella se accede en barcos turísticos.

A principios del siglo XX contaba con una pequeña comunidad agrícola y pesquera de unos 150 habitantes pero las duras condiciones de vida fueron desocupando progresivamente el territorio, hasta que fue abandonado en 1953.

The Great Blasket Island is app.6km in length and the highest point (An Cró Mór) sits 292 metres above sea level. Hiking the Island is easy to moderate, following grassy trails and a steep incline, reaching the very back (An Ceann Dubh) is most definitely worth the final scramble pic.twitter.com/OZFjF4rqBl — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 15, 2020

Ahora, la isla ha vuelto a recobrar protagonismo gracias a un anuncio a través de Twitter que ha revolucionado las redes sociales.

** Job Vacancy **

A unique position required - looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.

1st April 2020 - October 2020 accommodation and food provided.

Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) 10 de enero de 2020

We are beyond overwhelmed at the response for the job post.

Posting the advert last year, we were concerned we would not find ANYONE.

We have received over 23,000 applications.

If only we could get everyone who applied to stay for one night , we’d be fully booked for.. — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 19, 2020

Los dueños del hotel están buscado a dos personas para administrar esas instalaciones. Este trabajo sólo duraría seis meses, desde el 1 de abril hasta octubre de este año.

El alojamiento sería gratuito y la comida también. Una especie de vacaciones pagadas.

Miles de personas ya han presentado su solicitud a esta especie de “trabajo soñado”. Sin embargo, los interesados han de saber que esta paradisíaca isla, #GreatBlasketIsland, no cuenta con electricidad ni agua corriente.

Sólo dispone de un generador de emergencia para obtener la energía precisa para realizar algunas tareas básicas. Y estufas de leña para calentar las habitaciones en las noches más frías.

Basking Shark sightings are definitely one of the many highlights on our tour. Frequenting our waters from April - late July, they can be spotted filter feeding tiny plankton through their gill rakers. An encounter that never fails to impress on our Eco Experience. pic.twitter.com/bmgp6CLWlM — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 21, 2020

Tampoco se puede acceder a Internet por lo que la desconexión es total, pero ese pequeño fastidio se puede superar con un bucólico y placentero contacto con la naturaleza.

