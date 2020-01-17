La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You are’ de Lionel Richie y Blake Shelton

Terminamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, una romántica balada de Lionel Richie que en esta ocasión canta con Blake Shelton: ‘You are'.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace no demasiado un cantante llamado Lionel Richie que había sido solista de ‘The Commodores’, banda histórica de la Motown de Detroit recopilaba en un disco alguna de sus grandes canciones, grandes baladas. Esta por ejemplo que ahora canta con su gran amigo country Blake Shelton: ‘You are’.

Eres el sol

Y eres la lluvia

Que hace mi vida en este juego tonto mucho mejor

Necesitas saber

Que te amo, baby

Llo haría una y otra vez

'You are', Lionel Richie de aquel disco que llevaba el nombre de su pueblo de Alabama, Tuskegee."

Letra de la canción ‘You are’ de Lionel Richie y Blake Shelton

Baby you'll find

There's only one love

Yours and mine

I've got so much love

And needing you so

My love for you

I'll never let go

I've got so much love

All I want is to hold you

Let me show how much I love you baby (show you)

I don't mind and I don't mind (loving you)

Girl I love you

There's no one above you

You are the sun

You are the rain

That makes my life this foolish game

You need to know

I love you so

And I'd do it all again and again

Tell me it's true

I can't believe you do what you do

I've got so much love

And my love you'll see

We'll stay together, just you and me

I've got so much love

Only you (know me)

Tell me how to love you baby (show me)

I don't mind and I don't mind (tell me)

Girl, I love you

Always thinking of you

You are the sun

You are the rain

That makes my life this foolish game

You need to know

I love you so

And I'd do it all again and again

I know you know the way I feel

And I need your love for always

'Cause when I'm with you

I fall in love

Again and again and again, baby.

You are the sun

You are the rain

That makes my life this foolish game

You need to know

I love you so

And I'd do it all again and again

You are the sun

You are the rain, baby

That makes my life this foolish game

You need to know

I love you so

And I'd do it all again and again

You are the sun

You are the rain

That makes my life this foolish game

You need to know

I love you so

And I'd do it all again and again

You are the sun

You are the rain

That makes my life this foolish game

You need to know

I love you so

And I'd do it all again and again