La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You are’ de Lionel Richie y Blake Shelton

Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 07:57
Terminamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, una romántica balada de Lionel Richie que en esta ocasión canta con Blake Shelton: ‘You are'.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hace no demasiado un cantante llamado Lionel Richie que había sido solista de ‘The Commodores’, banda histórica de la Motown de Detroit recopilaba en un disco alguna de sus grandes canciones, grandes baladas. Esta por ejemplo que ahora canta con su gran amigo country Blake Shelton: ‘You are’.
Eres el sol
Y eres la lluvia
Que hace mi vida en este juego tonto mucho mejor
Necesitas saber
Que te amo, baby
Llo haría una y otra vez
'You are', Lionel Richie de aquel disco que llevaba el nombre de su pueblo de Alabama, Tuskegee."
Baby you'll find
There's only one love
Yours and mine
I've got so much love
And needing you so
My love for you
I'll never let go
I've got so much love
All I want is to hold you
Let me show how much I love you baby (show you)
I don't mind and I don't mind (loving you)
Girl I love you
There's no one above you
You are the sun
You are the rain
That makes my life this foolish game
You need to know
I love you so
And I'd do it all again and again
Tell me it's true
I can't believe you do what you do
I've got so much love
And my love you'll see
We'll stay together, just you and me
I've got so much love
Only you (know me)
Tell me how to love you baby (show me)
I don't mind and I don't mind (tell me)
Girl, I love you
Always thinking of you
You are the sun
You are the rain
That makes my life this foolish game
You need to know
I love you so
And I'd do it all again and again
I know you know the way I feel
And I need your love for always
'Cause when I'm with you
I fall in love
Again and again and again, baby.
You are the sun
You are the rain
That makes my life this foolish game
You need to know
I love you so
And I'd do it all again and again
You are the sun
You are the rain, baby
That makes my life this foolish game
You need to know
I love you so
And I'd do it all again and again
You are the sun
You are the rain
That makes my life this foolish game
You need to know
I love you so
And I'd do it all again and again
You are the sun
You are the rain
That makes my life this foolish game
You need to know
I love you so
And I'd do it all again and again