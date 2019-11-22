La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de The Mills Brothers

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 07:42
Terminamos la semana a ritmo de swing con la canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de ‘The Mills Brothers’
“Es la historia de una canción…
Cuando estuvo Michael Bublé en este programa, hará más de año y medio, nos dijo que a él le entusiasmaba un grupo de negritos americanos llamado ‘The Mills Brothers’.
The Mills Brothers se han llevado casi 50 años cantando con casi 50 millones de discos vendidos y siendo emperadores auténticos del swing.
Tú siempre hieres al que amas
Al que no debería herir
Tú siempre tomas la misma rosa y la aplastas
Hasta que los pétalos caigan…”
Letra de la canción ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de ‘The Mills Brothers’
You always hurt the one you love
The one you shouldn't hurt at all
You always take the sweetest rose
And crush it till the petals fall
You always break the kindest heart
With a hasty word you can't recall, so
If I broke your heart last night
It's because I love you most of all
You always hurt the one you love
The one you shouldn't hurt at all
You always take the sweetest rose
And crush it till the petals fall
You always break the kindest heart
With a hasty word you can't recall
So, if I broke your heart last night
It's because I love you most of all
You always hurt the one you love
The one you shouldn't hurt at all
You always take the sweetest rose
Crush it, till the petals fall
You always break the kindest heart
With a hasty word you can't recall, so
If I broke your heart last night
It's because I love you most of all
