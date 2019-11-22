La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de The Mills Brothers

Terminamos la semana a ritmo de swing con la canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de ‘The Mills Brothers’

“Es la historia de una canción…

Cuando estuvo Michael Bublé en este programa, hará más de año y medio, nos dijo que a él le entusiasmaba un grupo de negritos americanos llamado ‘The Mills Brothers’.

The Mills Brothers se han llevado casi 50 años cantando con casi 50 millones de discos vendidos y siendo emperadores auténticos del swing.

Tú siempre hieres al que amas

Al que no debería herir

Tú siempre tomas la misma rosa y la aplastas

Hasta que los pétalos caigan…”

Letra de la canción ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de ‘The Mills Brothers’

You always hurt the one you love

The one you shouldn't hurt at all

You always take the sweetest rose

And crush it till the petals fall

You always break the kindest heart

With a hasty word you can't recall, so

If I broke your heart last night

It's because I love you most of all

You always hurt the one you love

The one you shouldn't hurt at all

You always take the sweetest rose

And crush it till the petals fall

You always break the kindest heart

With a hasty word you can't recall

So, if I broke your heart last night

It's because I love you most of all

