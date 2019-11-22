ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de The Mills Brothers

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Terminamos la semana a ritmo de swing con la canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de ‘The Mills Brothers’

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Cuando estuvo Michael Bublé en este programa, hará más de año y medio, nos dijo que a él le entusiasmaba un grupo de negritos americanos llamado ‘The Mills Brothers’.

    The Mills Brothers se han llevado casi 50 años cantando con casi 50 millones de discos vendidos y siendo emperadores auténticos del swing. 

    Tú siempre hieres al que amas

    Al que no debería herir

    Tú siempre tomas la misma rosa y la aplastas

    Hasta que los pétalos caigan…”

    Letra de la canción ‘You always hurt the one you love’ de ‘The Mills Brothers’

    You always hurt the one you love
    The one you shouldn't hurt at all
    You always take the sweetest rose
    And crush it till the petals fall

    You always break the kindest heart
    With a hasty word you can't recall, so
    If I broke your heart last night
    It's because I love you most of all

    You always hurt the one you love
    The one you shouldn't hurt at all

    You always take the sweetest rose
    And crush it till the petals fall

    You always break the kindest heart
    With a hasty word you can't recall
    So, if I broke your heart last night
    It's because I love you most of all

    You always hurt the one you love
    The one you shouldn't hurt at all
    You always take the sweetest rose
    Crush it, till the petals fall

    You always break the kindest heart
    With a hasty word you can't recall, so
    If I broke your heart last night
    It's because I love you most of all

