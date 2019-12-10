La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Train' de Leo Sayer

Tras estos días festivos volvemos a la rutina de la mejor manera, con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Train' de Leo Sayer.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En los años 70 un inglés tuvo muchísimo éxito en el mundo entero con sus canciones. Se llamaba Leo Sayer.

Ese mismo hombre cuando estaba de gira por Estados Unidos recibió una llamada de Elvis Presley: “oye chico quiero conocerte, me gusta tu música, me gustaría que trabajáramos juntos. ¿Te quieres venir mañana a Graceland?”. Y él dijo “de cabeza Elvis, mañana estoy allí”.

Al día siguiente cuando se despertó escuchó en los noticiarios la muerte de Elvis Presley de un ataque al corazón después de una ingesta de barbitúricos.

Una de las canciones que dejó Leo Sayer es este ‘Train’.

Letra de la canción 'Train' de Leo Sayer

Running through my life

Like a river, like a song

Train keeps pushing me

Right back to the place where I belong...

Back along the tracks

Fly a million years

Right across my path

Train moves on ringing in my ears...

Come on board

Come on board

Train, oh train, take me back, again

I remember, I remember, take me back

Train, oh train, the journey ends and starts again

I remember, I remember, I remember

I've been up all night trying to get this down

Now I'm hallucinating

Staring at the wall look what I'm creating...

Look at the clock I'm twelve hours old

So many more remain

Way up ahead I know I see a train...

Come on board

Come on board

Train, oh train, all those memories, all over again

I remember, I remember, take me back

Train, oh train, the journey ends and starts again

I remember, I remember, I remember

Waited on the station all day

Just to see a glimpse of the morning train

Just to see the wheels turning round

Blowing up steam,

See what I mean,

You see what I mean...