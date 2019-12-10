La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Train' de Leo Sayer

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 07:18
Tras estos días festivos volvemos a la rutina de la mejor manera, con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Train' de Leo Sayer.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En los años 70 un inglés tuvo muchísimo éxito en el mundo entero con sus canciones. Se llamaba Leo Sayer.
Ese mismo hombre cuando estaba de gira por Estados Unidos recibió una llamada de Elvis Presley: “oye chico quiero conocerte, me gusta tu música, me gustaría que trabajáramos juntos. ¿Te quieres venir mañana a Graceland?”. Y él dijo “de cabeza Elvis, mañana estoy allí”.
Al día siguiente cuando se despertó escuchó en los noticiarios la muerte de Elvis Presley de un ataque al corazón después de una ingesta de barbitúricos.
Una de las canciones que dejó Leo Sayer es este ‘Train’.
Running through my life
Like a river, like a song
Train keeps pushing me
Right back to the place where I belong...
Back along the tracks
Fly a million years
Right across my path
Train moves on ringing in my ears...
Come on board
Come on board
Train, oh train, take me back, again
I remember, I remember, take me back
Train, oh train, the journey ends and starts again
I remember, I remember, I remember
I've been up all night trying to get this down
Now I'm hallucinating
Staring at the wall look what I'm creating...
Look at the clock I'm twelve hours old
So many more remain
Way up ahead I know I see a train...
Come on board
Come on board
Train, oh train, all those memories, all over again
I remember, I remember, take me back
Train, oh train, the journey ends and starts again
I remember, I remember, I remember
Waited on the station all day
Just to see a glimpse of the morning train
Just to see the wheels turning round
Blowing up steam,
See what I mean,
You see what I mean...