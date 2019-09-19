La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Mull Of Kintyre' de Paul McCartney

Herrera en COPE
Jueves, 19 de septiembre 2019
Allá en el sudoeste de Escocia, en un promontorio entre el mar de las islas Hébridas y el fiordo de Clyde, con Irlanda al fondo, tiene o tenía una casa Paul McCartney.
Allí, en el año 77, en medio del punk, en medio de la desolación del rock, a él se le ocurrió estrenar una pieza casi foclórica: un inglés cantando una canción escocesa. Eso tenía su gracia.
No las tenía todas consigo, pero vendió dos millones de copias. La niebla ondula en el mar, mi deseo de estar siempre aquí.
Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre
Far have I traveled and much have I seen
Dark distant mountains with valleys of green
Past painted deserts, the sunset's on fire
As he carries me home to the Mull of Kintyre
Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre
Sweep through the heather, like deer in the glen
Carry me back to the days I knew then
Nights when we sang like a heavenly choir
Of the life and the times of the Mull of Kintyre
Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre
Smiles in the sunshine and tears in the rain
Still take me back where my memories remain
Flickering embers grow higher and higher
As they carry me back to the Mull of Kintyre
Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre
Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre