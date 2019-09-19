La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Mull Of Kintyre' de Paul McCartney

Allá en el sudoeste de Escocia, en un promontorio entre el mar de las islas Hébridas y el fiordo de Clyde, con Irlanda al fondo, tiene o tenía una casa Paul McCartney.

Allí, en el año 77, en medio del punk, en medio de la desolación del rock, a él se le ocurrió estrenar una pieza casi foclórica: un inglés cantando una canción escocesa. Eso tenía su gracia.

No las tenía todas consigo, pero vendió dos millones de copias. La niebla ondula en el mar, mi deseo de estar siempre aquí.

LETRA:

Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea

My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

Far have I traveled and much have I seen

Dark distant mountains with valleys of green

Past painted deserts, the sunset's on fire

As he carries me home to the Mull of Kintyre

Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea

My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

Sweep through the heather, like deer in the glen

Carry me back to the days I knew then

Nights when we sang like a heavenly choir

Of the life and the times of the Mull of Kintyre

Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea

My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

Smiles in the sunshine and tears in the rain

Still take me back where my memories remain

Flickering embers grow higher and higher

As they carry me back to the Mull of Kintyre

Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea

My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea

My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre