    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Mull Of Kintyre' de Paul McCartney

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

     

    Actualizado 07:53

    Allá en el sudoeste de Escocia, en un promontorio entre el mar de las islas Hébridas y el fiordo de Clyde, con Irlanda al fondo, tiene o tenía una casa Paul McCartney.

    Allí, en el año 77, en medio del punk, en medio de la desolación del rock, a él se le ocurrió estrenar una pieza casi foclórica: un inglés cantando una canción escocesa. Eso tenía su gracia.

    No las tenía todas consigo, pero vendió dos millones de copias. La niebla ondula en el mar, mi deseo de estar siempre aquí.

    LETRA:

    Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
    My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

    Far have I traveled and much have I seen
    Dark distant mountains with valleys of green
    Past painted deserts, the sunset's on fire
    As he carries me home to the Mull of Kintyre

    Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
    My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

    Sweep through the heather, like deer in the glen
    Carry me back to the days I knew then
    Nights when we sang like a heavenly choir
    Of the life and the times of the Mull of Kintyre

    Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
    My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

    Smiles in the sunshine and tears in the rain
    Still take me back where my memories remain
    Flickering embers grow higher and higher
    As they carry me back to the Mull of Kintyre

    Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
    My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

    Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea
    My desire is always to be here, oh Mull of Kintyre

