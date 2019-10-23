ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘I.G.Y’ de Donald Fagen

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:34

    En esta lluviosa mañana de miércoles ‘Herrera en COPE’ ha elegido para la canción del día un homenaje a la geofísica con ‘I.G.Y’ de Donald Fagen.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    No sé si conocen ustedes a Donald Fagen. Dirigió Steely Dan con Walter Becker. Es un tipo de clase, mucha clase.

    Un año se fijó en 1957 y un extraño Año Geofísico Internacional que fue proyecto internacional científico bárbaro, con muchos países entre los que no estaba España, y le dedicó esta canción.  toda la clase de Donald Fagen al servicio de un año.

    Es la historia de una canción. El Año Geofísico Internacional.

    Qué hermoso mundo será este

    Qué glorioso tiempo para ser libre

    Seremos eternamente jóvenes”

    Letra de la canción 'I.G.Y.' de Donald Fagen:

    Standing tough under stars and stripes

    We can tell

    This dream's in sight

    You've got to admit it

    At this point in time that it's clear

    The future looks bright

    On that train all graphite and glitter

    Undersea by rail

    Ninety minutes from New York to Paris

    Well by seventy-six we'll be A.O.K.

    What a beautiful world this will be

    What a glorious time to be free

    Get your ticket to that wheel in space

    While there's time

    The fix is in

    You'll be a witness to that game of chance in the sky

    You know we've got to win

    Here at home we'll play in the city

    Powered by the sun

    Perfect weather for a streamlined world

    There'll be spandex jackets one for everyone

    What a beautiful world this will be

    What a glorious time to be free

    On that train all graphite and glitter

    Undersea by rail

    Ninety minutes from New York to Paris

    (More leisure for artists everywhere)

    A just machine to make big decisions

    Programmed by fellows with compassion and vision

    We'll be clean when their work is done

    We'll be eternally free yes and eternally young

    What a beautiful world this will be

    What a glorious time to be free

