La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘I.G.Y’ de Donald Fagen

En esta lluviosa mañana de miércoles ‘Herrera en COPE’ ha elegido para la canción del día un homenaje a la geofísica con ‘I.G.Y’ de Donald Fagen.
“Es la historia de una canción…
No sé si conocen ustedes a Donald Fagen. Dirigió Steely Dan con Walter Becker. Es un tipo de clase, mucha clase.
Un año se fijó en 1957 y un extraño Año Geofísico Internacional que fue proyecto internacional científico bárbaro, con muchos países entre los que no estaba España, y le dedicó esta canción. toda la clase de Donald Fagen al servicio de un año.
Es la historia de una canción. El Año Geofísico Internacional.
Qué hermoso mundo será este
Qué glorioso tiempo para ser libre
Seremos eternamente jóvenes”
Letra de la canción 'I.G.Y.' de Donald Fagen:
Standing tough under stars and stripes
We can tell
This dream's in sight
You've got to admit it
At this point in time that it's clear
The future looks bright
On that train all graphite and glitter
Undersea by rail
Ninety minutes from New York to Paris
Well by seventy-six we'll be A.O.K.
What a beautiful world this will be
What a glorious time to be free
Get your ticket to that wheel in space
While there's time
The fix is in
You'll be a witness to that game of chance in the sky
You know we've got to win
Here at home we'll play in the city
Powered by the sun
Perfect weather for a streamlined world
There'll be spandex jackets one for everyone
What a beautiful world this will be
What a glorious time to be free
On that train all graphite and glitter
Undersea by rail
Ninety minutes from New York to Paris
(More leisure for artists everywhere)
A just machine to make big decisions
Programmed by fellows with compassion and vision
We'll be clean when their work is done
We'll be eternally free yes and eternally young
What a beautiful world this will be
What a glorious time to be free
