La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Dirty Blvd” de Lou Reed

Lou Reed, inolvidable siempre, allá por el 89 uno de sus discos conceptuales llevaba una pieza, bueno el disco estaba dedicado a Nueva York (New York), pero era una dura crítica social a la ciudad. Consideraba que había que cantar canciones como este “Dirty Blvd”, desolador relato entre la diferencia entre ricos y pobres.
Dame tu hambre, tu cansancio, tu pobreza que yo orinaré en ellas
Lo haré llegando al final de este sucio Boulevard
Letra de la canción “Dirty Blvd” de Lou Reed
Pedro lives out of the Wilshire Hotel he looks out a window without glass The walls are made of cardboard, newspapers on his feet his father beats him 'cause he's too tired to beg
He's got 9 brothers and sisters they're brought up on their knees it's hard to run when a coat hanger beats you on the thighs Pedro dreams of being older and killing the old man but that's a slim chance he's going to the boulevard
He's going to end up, on the dirty boulevard he's going out, to the dirty boulevard He's going down, to the dirty boulevard
This room cost 2, 000 dollars a month you can believe it man it's true somewhere a landlord's laughing till he wets his pants No one here dreams of being a doctor or a lawyer or anything they dream of dealing on the dirty boulevard
Give me your hungry, your tired your poor I'll piss on 'em that's what the Statue of Bigotry says Your poor huddled masses, let's club 'em to death and get it over with and just dump 'em on the boulevard
Get to end up, on the dirty boulevard going out, to the dirty boulevard He's going down, on the dirty boulevard going out
Outside it's a bright night there's an opera at Lincoln Center movie stars arrive by limousine The klieg lights shoot up over the skyline of Manhattan but the lights are out on the Mean Streets
A small kid stands by the Lincoln Tunnel he's selling plastic roses for a buck The traffic's backed up to 39th street the TV whores are calling the cops out for a suck
And back at the Wilshire, Pedro sits there dreaming he's found a book on magic in a garbage can He looks at the pictures and stares at the cracked ceiling "At the count of 3" he says, "I hope I can disappear"
And fly fly away, from this dirty boulevard I want to fly, from dirty boulevard I want to fly, from dirty boulevard I want to fly-fly-fly-fly, from dirty boulevard
I want to fly away I want to fly Fly, fly away I want to fly Fly-fly away (Fly a-) fly-fly-fly (-way, ooohhh...) Fly-fly away (I want to fly-fly away) fly away (I want to fly, wow-woh, no, fly away)