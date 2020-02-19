La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Could it be I’m falling in love’ de The Spinners

Herrera en COPE
Actualizado 08:50
Amanacemos con a ritmo de blues con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Could it be I’m falling in love’ de 'The Spinners'.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En los 50 se creó grupo llamado ‘The Spinners’ (Los hilanderos) especialistas en rhythm and blues que en el 72 dejaron una bellísima canción que decía, o se preguntaba: ¿puede que yo esté enamorado?. 'Could it be I'm falling in love'.
Puedes estar segura de que nunca te decepcionaré
Cuando me necesites estaré cerca
Y cariño siempre serás la única para mí
Podría ser que me estoy enamorando…”
Since I met you I've begun to feel so strange
Every time I speak your name (that's funny)
You say that you are so helpless too
That you don't know what to do
Each night I pray there will never come a day
When you up and take your love away
Say you feel the same way too and I wonder what
It is I feel for you
Could it be I'm falling in love (with you baby)
Could it be I'm falling in love (ooh)
Could it be I'm falling in love
With you, with you with you, with you
I don't need all those things that used to bring me joy
You made me such a happy boy
And honey you'll always be the only one for me
Meeting you was my destiny
You can be sure I will never let you down
When you need me I will be around
And darling you'll always be the only one for me
Heaven made you specially
Could it be I'm falling in love
