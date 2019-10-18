La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson

yTerminamos esta semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ a ritmo de jazz con ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson.

“Es la historia de una canción. Este es un gran guitarrista de jazz y mucho más, además de un extraordinario cantante.

Cuando se vuelca en el swing particularmente, vierte lo mejor de él. Tiene ese toque le he dado de Wes Montgomery que le hace soberbio.

No es otro que George Benson, que una vez quiso grabar un disco con canciones dedicadas a Nat King Col al que tanto admiraba. Y hemos seleccionado por eso precisamente esta mañana a esta “bailarina” (‘Ballerina’).

Letra de la canción ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson

Dance, ballerina, dance

And do your pirouette in rhythm with your achin' heart

Dance, ballerina, dance

You mustn't once forget a dancer has to dance the part

Whirl, ballerina, whirl

And just ignore the chair that's empty in the second row

This is your moment, girl

Although he's not out there applauding as you steal the show

Once you said his love must wait its turn

You wanted fame instead

I guess that's your concern

We live and learn

And love is gone, ballerina, gone

So on with your career; you can't afford a backward glance

Dance on and on and on

A thousand people here have come to see the show

As 'round and 'round you go

So, ballerina, dance

Dance, dance!

Whirl ballerina

Once you said his love must wait its turn

You wanted fame instead

I guess that's your concern

We live and learn

And love is gone, ballerina, gone

So on with your career; you can't afford a backward glance

Dance on and on and on

A thousand people here have come to see the show

As 'round and 'round you go

So ballerina, dance

Dance