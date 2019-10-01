ABC
    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'American Dream' de Nitty Gritty

    Escucha la recomendación musical que Herrera ha preparado este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:07

    Esta era una banda que se creó al final de los 60 en Long Beach, en California, y se llamaba la Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, que luego, al final, quitaron lo de  Nitty Gritty  y lo dejaron en Dirt Band, liderada por Jeff Hanna.

    Esta fue la primera banda americana que obtuvo permiso para actuar en la Unión Soviética. Y  actuaron en un programa de televisión que vieron cerca de 100 millones de sovieticos que tenían ganas de saber cómo eran esos rockeros, esos bichos americanos que hacía en esa música que ellos tenían prohibida.

    Era una banda no de Rock, sí de country-rock, a veces un toquecito de Folk, pero tenían mucha elegancia y un buen día grabaron una pieza llamada 'American dream' con la segunda voz de Linda Ronstadt. ¡Toda una maravilla!

    AMERICAN DREAM-NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

    I beg your pardon momma
    What did you say?
    My mind was drifted off on Martinique Bay
    It's not that I'm not interested you see
    Augusta Georgia is just no place to be

    I think Jamaican in the moonlight
    Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night
    We got no money momma but we can go
    We'll split the difference go to Coconut Grove

    Keep on talkin' momma I can't hear
    Your voice it tickles down inside of my ear
    I feel a tropical vacation this year
    Might be the answer to this hillbilly beer

    I think Jamaican in the moonlight
    Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night
    We got no money momma but we can go
    We'll split the difference go to Coconut Grove

    Voila! An American Dream
    Well we can travel girl without any means
    When it's as easy as closin' your eyes
    And dream Jamaica is a big neon sign

    Just keep talkin' momma I like that sound
    It goes so easy with that rain fallin' down
    I think a tropical vacation this year
    Might be the answer to this hillbilly beer, and

    Voila! An American Dream
    Yeah we can travel girl without any means
    When it's as easy as closin' your eyes
    And dream Jamaica is a big neon sign

    Just think Jamaican in the moonlight
    Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night
    We got no money momma but we can go
    Split the difference go to Coconut Grove

