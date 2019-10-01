La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'American Dream' de Nitty Gritty

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Miércoles, 02 de octubre 2019
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
DIRECTO
Con Juanma Castaño
DIRECTO TRECE
Con Antonio Jiménez y Susana Ollero
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:07
Esta era una banda que se creó al final de los 60 en Long Beach, en California, y se llamaba la Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, que luego, al final, quitaron lo de Nitty Gritty y lo dejaron en Dirt Band, liderada por Jeff Hanna.
Esta fue la primera banda americana que obtuvo permiso para actuar en la Unión Soviética. Y actuaron en un programa de televisión que vieron cerca de 100 millones de sovieticos que tenían ganas de saber cómo eran esos rockeros, esos bichos americanos que hacía en esa música que ellos tenían prohibida.
Era una banda no de Rock, sí de country-rock, a veces un toquecito de Folk, pero tenían mucha elegancia y un buen día grabaron una pieza llamada 'American dream' con la segunda voz de Linda Ronstadt. ¡Toda una maravilla!
I beg your pardon momma
What did you say?
My mind was drifted off on Martinique Bay
It's not that I'm not interested you see
Augusta Georgia is just no place to be
I think Jamaican in the moonlight
Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night
We got no money momma but we can go
We'll split the difference go to Coconut Grove
Keep on talkin' momma I can't hear
Your voice it tickles down inside of my ear
I feel a tropical vacation this year
Might be the answer to this hillbilly beer
I think Jamaican in the moonlight
Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night
We got no money momma but we can go
We'll split the difference go to Coconut Grove
Voila! An American Dream
Well we can travel girl without any means
When it's as easy as closin' your eyes
And dream Jamaica is a big neon sign
Just keep talkin' momma I like that sound
It goes so easy with that rain fallin' down
I think a tropical vacation this year
Might be the answer to this hillbilly beer, and
Voila! An American Dream
Yeah we can travel girl without any means
When it's as easy as closin' your eyes
And dream Jamaica is a big neon sign
Just think Jamaican in the moonlight
Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night
We got no money momma but we can go
Split the difference go to Coconut Grove
Etiquetas
DIRECTO
Con Juanma Castaño
DIRECTO TRECE
Con Antonio Jiménez y Susana Ollero