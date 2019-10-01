La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'American Dream' de Nitty Gritty

Esta era una banda que se creó al final de los 60 en Long Beach, en California, y se llamaba la Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, que luego, al final, quitaron lo de Nitty Gritty y lo dejaron en Dirt Band, liderada por Jeff Hanna.

Esta fue la primera banda americana que obtuvo permiso para actuar en la Unión Soviética. Y actuaron en un programa de televisión que vieron cerca de 100 millones de sovieticos que tenían ganas de saber cómo eran esos rockeros, esos bichos americanos que hacía en esa música que ellos tenían prohibida.

Era una banda no de Rock, sí de country-rock, a veces un toquecito de Folk, pero tenían mucha elegancia y un buen día grabaron una pieza llamada 'American dream' con la segunda voz de Linda Ronstadt. ¡Toda una maravilla!

AMERICAN DREAM-NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

I beg your pardon momma

What did you say?

My mind was drifted off on Martinique Bay

It's not that I'm not interested you see

Augusta Georgia is just no place to be

I think Jamaican in the moonlight

Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night

We got no money momma but we can go

We'll split the difference go to Coconut Grove

Keep on talkin' momma I can't hear

Your voice it tickles down inside of my ear

I feel a tropical vacation this year

Might be the answer to this hillbilly beer

I think Jamaican in the moonlight

Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night

We got no money momma but we can go

We'll split the difference go to Coconut Grove

Voila! An American Dream

Well we can travel girl without any means

When it's as easy as closin' your eyes

And dream Jamaica is a big neon sign

Just keep talkin' momma I like that sound

It goes so easy with that rain fallin' down

I think a tropical vacation this year

Might be the answer to this hillbilly beer, and

Voila! An American Dream

Yeah we can travel girl without any means

When it's as easy as closin' your eyes

And dream Jamaica is a big neon sign

Just think Jamaican in the moonlight

Sandy beaches drinkin' rum every night

We got no money momma but we can go

Split the difference go to Coconut Grove