ABC
Boletín

Programas

Herrera en COPE

Herrera en COPE

Con Carlos Herrera

Lunes a viernes de 06h a 13h

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Airport Song' de Magna Carta

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:59

    ¿Conoce usted a una banda británica de folk rock y rock progresivo llamada Magna Carta? Así llamada por la Carta Magna aquella que el obispo de Canterbury redactó para que Juan I hiciera la paz con los barones sublevados en Inglaterra.

    Bueno, pues esta banda se formó en el 69 y en el 70 escribieron una bellísima canción. Yo sé que da un poco de pereza oír hablar de rock progresivo y oír hablar de folk- rock británico, pero créanme, no son ningunos pelmas.

    'Lord of de Ages' fue un gran álbum. Son delicados, inspirados, refinados, exquisitos. Crearon esta canción, 'Airport song'. Un tipo que va a Singapur y espera a que despeje la niebla, que es una canción dedicada a los que tengan que tomar un avión ahora en cualquier punto de España.

    LETRA

    Ooh, ooh ooh ooh

    Sitting in the airport lounge
    I'm waiting for a plane
    Everything is grounded
    For the fog is down again
    I should be leaving in the morning
    On a flight for Singapore
    With a guitar and a suitcase and a face
    In a photograph

    Dozing with a coffee and a drooping cigaret
    And the dog eared Sunday supplement
    And still I can't forget
    I should be leaving in the morning
    On a plane bound for the sun
    With a guitar and a suitcase and a face
    In a photograph

    The hands on the clock
    Turn around and around
    Dragging past the hours
    'Till the dawning of the day
    And the girl in information
    With her eyes on affirmation
    She's turning with a smile to break the news

    I cannot quite believe it, but I thought I heard her say
    "The customs all have woken up, the fog is on it's way"
    So I'll be leaving in the morning
    On a plane bound for the sun
    With a guitar and a suitcase and a face
    In a photograph

    Oooh, ooh ooh ooh

    Yes I'll be leaving in the morning
    On a plane bound for the sun

    Lo más

    Lo último