La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Airport Song' de Magna Carta

¿Conoce usted a una banda británica de folk rock y rock progresivo llamada Magna Carta? Así llamada por la Carta Magna aquella que el obispo de Canterbury redactó para que Juan I hiciera la paz con los barones sublevados en Inglaterra.

Bueno, pues esta banda se formó en el 69 y en el 70 escribieron una bellísima canción. Yo sé que da un poco de pereza oír hablar de rock progresivo y oír hablar de folk- rock británico, pero créanme, no son ningunos pelmas.

'Lord of de Ages' fue un gran álbum. Son delicados, inspirados, refinados, exquisitos. Crearon esta canción, 'Airport song'. Un tipo que va a Singapur y espera a que despeje la niebla, que es una canción dedicada a los que tengan que tomar un avión ahora en cualquier punto de España.

LETRA

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh

Sitting in the airport lounge

I'm waiting for a plane

Everything is grounded

For the fog is down again

I should be leaving in the morning

On a flight for Singapore

With a guitar and a suitcase and a face

In a photograph

Dozing with a coffee and a drooping cigaret

And the dog eared Sunday supplement

And still I can't forget

I should be leaving in the morning

On a plane bound for the sun

With a guitar and a suitcase and a face

In a photograph

The hands on the clock

Turn around and around

Dragging past the hours

'Till the dawning of the day

And the girl in information

With her eyes on affirmation

She's turning with a smile to break the news

I cannot quite believe it, but I thought I heard her say

"The customs all have woken up, the fog is on it's way"

So I'll be leaving in the morning

On a plane bound for the sun

With a guitar and a suitcase and a face

In a photograph

Oooh, ooh ooh ooh

Yes I'll be leaving in the morning

On a plane bound for the sun