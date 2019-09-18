La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Airport Song' de Magna Carta

Herrera en COPE
Miércoles, 18 de septiembre 2019
¿Conoce usted a una banda británica de folk rock y rock progresivo llamada Magna Carta? Así llamada por la Carta Magna aquella que el obispo de Canterbury redactó para que Juan I hiciera la paz con los barones sublevados en Inglaterra.
Bueno, pues esta banda se formó en el 69 y en el 70 escribieron una bellísima canción. Yo sé que da un poco de pereza oír hablar de rock progresivo y oír hablar de folk- rock británico, pero créanme, no son ningunos pelmas.
'Lord of de Ages' fue un gran álbum. Son delicados, inspirados, refinados, exquisitos. Crearon esta canción, 'Airport song'. Un tipo que va a Singapur y espera a que despeje la niebla, que es una canción dedicada a los que tengan que tomar un avión ahora en cualquier punto de España.
Ooh, ooh ooh ooh
Sitting in the airport lounge
I'm waiting for a plane
Everything is grounded
For the fog is down again
I should be leaving in the morning
On a flight for Singapore
With a guitar and a suitcase and a face
In a photograph
Dozing with a coffee and a drooping cigaret
And the dog eared Sunday supplement
And still I can't forget
I should be leaving in the morning
On a plane bound for the sun
With a guitar and a suitcase and a face
In a photograph
The hands on the clock
Turn around and around
Dragging past the hours
'Till the dawning of the day
And the girl in information
With her eyes on affirmation
She's turning with a smile to break the news
I cannot quite believe it, but I thought I heard her say
"The customs all have woken up, the fog is on it's way"
So I'll be leaving in the morning
On a plane bound for the sun
With a guitar and a suitcase and a face
In a photograph
Oooh, ooh ooh ooh
Yes I'll be leaving in the morning
On a plane bound for the sun