La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker

Uno de los músicos previos a Bob Marley más importantes de Jamaica fue Desmond Dekker, un profesional del ska, del reggae que cogió la canción de Jimmy Cliff y la canto así de esta manera: ‘Si quieres puedes’ (‘You can get it if you really want’).
Letra de la canción ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want But you must try, try and try Try and try, you'll succeed at last Persecution you must bear Win or lose you've got to get your share You've got your mind set on a dream You can get it, though harder them seem now You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want But you must try, try and try Try and try, you'll succeed at last Don't you know, listen Rome was not built in a day Opposition will come your way But the hotter the battle you see It's the sweeter the victory, now You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want But you must try, try and try Try and try, you'll succeed at last You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want You can get it if you really want But you must try, try and try Try and try, you'll succeed at last Don't you know it Don't I show it Don't you know