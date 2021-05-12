La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Uno de los músicos previos a Bob Marley más importantes de Jamaica fue Desmond Dekker, un profesional del ska, del reggae que cogió la canción de Jimmy Cliff y la canto así de esta manera: ‘Si quieres puedes’ (‘You can get it if you really want’).

Letra de la canción ‘You can get it if you really want’ de Desmond Dekker

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try

Try and try, you'll succeed at last

Persecution you must bear

Win or lose you've got to get your share

You've got your mind set on a dream

You can get it, though harder them seem now

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try

Try and try, you'll succeed at last

Don't you know, listen

Rome was not built in a day

Opposition will come your way

But the hotter the battle you see

It's the sweeter the victory, now

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try

Try and try, you'll succeed at last

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try

Try and try, you'll succeed at last

Don't you know it

Don't I show it

Don't you know

