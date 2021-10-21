La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Un norteamericano llamado Ray LaMontagne, ‘You are the best thing’ (‘Tú eres lo mejor ‘) .
Quédense con esta melodía”.
Letra de la canción ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne
Baby
It's been a long day, baby
Things ain't been going my way
You know I need you here
To clear my mind
All the time
And baby
The way you move me, it's crazy
It's like you see right through me
And make it easier
You please me, you don't even have to try
Oh, because
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
Baby
We've come a long way, baby
You know, I hope and I pray that you believe me
When I say this love will never fade away
Oh, because
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
Both of us have known love before
To come on up promising like the spring
To walk on out the door
Hearts are strong, and our hearts are kind
Well, let me tell you just exactly what's on my mind
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, baby)
You are the best thing
(You're the best thing, ooh)
Ever happened to me
You are the best thing
(Yeah, yeah)
You are the best thing
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
You are the best thing
(Now, now, now, now, now)
That ever happened to me
