La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Un norteamericano llamado Ray LaMontagne, ‘You are the best thing’ (‘Tú eres lo mejor ‘) .

Quédense con esta melodía”.

Letra de la canción ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne

Baby

It's been a long day, baby

Things ain't been going my way

You know I need you here

To clear my mind

All the time

And baby

The way you move me, it's crazy

It's like you see right through me

And make it easier

You please me, you don't even have to try

Oh, because

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me

Baby

We've come a long way, baby

You know, I hope and I pray that you believe me

When I say this love will never fade away

Oh, because

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me

Both of us have known love before

To come on up promising like the spring

To walk on out the door

Hearts are strong, and our hearts are kind

Well, let me tell you just exactly what's on my mind

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, baby)

You are the best thing

(You're the best thing, ooh)

Ever happened to me

You are the best thing

(Yeah, yeah)

You are the best thing

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

You are the best thing

(Now, now, now, now, now)

That ever happened to me

