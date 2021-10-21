COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Actualizado 07:45

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Un norteamericano llamado Ray LaMontagne, ‘You are the best thing’ (‘Tú eres lo mejor ‘) .

    Quédense con esta melodía”.

    Letra de la canción ‘You are the best thing’ de Ray LaMontagne

    Baby
    It's been a long day, baby
    Things ain't been going my way
    You know I need you here
    To clear my mind
    All the time

    And baby
    The way you move me, it's crazy
    It's like you see right through me
    And make it easier
    You please me, you don't even have to try

    Oh, because
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, baby)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, ooh)
    Ever happened to me

    Baby
    We've come a long way, baby
    You know, I hope and I pray that you believe me
    When I say this love will never fade away

    Oh, because
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, baby)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, ooh)
    Ever happened to me

    Both of us have known love before
    To come on up promising like the spring
    To walk on out the door
    Hearts are strong, and our hearts are kind
    Well, let me tell you just exactly what's on my mind

    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, baby)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, ooh)
    Ever happened to me

    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing)
    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, baby)

    You are the best thing
    (You're the best thing, ooh)
    Ever happened to me

    You are the best thing
    (Yeah, yeah)
    You are the best thing
    (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
    You are the best thing
    (Now, now, now, now, now)
    That ever happened to me

