La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays

En el año 1978 unos amigos de Ohio, de Canton Ohio, llevaban ya 20 años cantando, no habían tenido demasiado éxito hasta que llegó Kenny, desde Filadelfia. Les dio esta canción y fueron número uno por muchos, muchos años: ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays”
Letra de la canción ‘Use ta be my girl’ The O’Jays
Ooh, good lovin' The girl's got plenty good lovin' Ask me how I know And I'll tell you so She used ta be my girl
I, I respect her When she was mine I used to neglect her Oh, she wanted more Than I could give But as long as I live She'll be my girl
She, she used ta be my girl She used ta be my girl
She hadsa charming personality The girl was so right for me She's my girl And if I had the chance Lord knows I'd take her back As a matter of fact Right away like today
Not only good lookin' The girl was so smart You can't beat her cookin' Oh, ask me how I know And I'll tell you so She used ta be my girl, ooh
Deep down inside I still love her I place no one above her She's warm and sensitive For as long as I live She'll be my girl
And if I had the chance I'd take her back Lord knows, as a matter of fact Right away like today, ooh
Good lovin' The girl's got plenty good lovin' Ask me how I know And I'll tell you so
She used ta be my girl, my girl She used ta be, she used ta be my girl She used ta be my girl (I wouldn't lie about a thing like that) She used ta be my girl She used ta be my girl (I know you don't believe me) She used ta be my girl (But she really did) She used ta be my girl She used ta be my girl She used ta be my girl